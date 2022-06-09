The Joker 2 tape is a fact, but… Who should play Harley Quinn?

A Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix is ​​officially in the works with a script, a mysterious new title, and a main DC character potentially set to appear.

The news was confirmed by director Todd Phillips himself (via instagram ) (opens in a new tab)), where an image of the script was revealed with Phillips and Scott Silver collaborating just as they did on the original 2019 film.

A working title “Joker: Folie à Deux” was also announced. When literally translated it means “shared madness”, fueling speculation that the Joker’s closest companion, Harley Quinn, will make an appearance. If true, the big conundrum for many and Warner Bros. will be who should play the hugely popular role.

Notably, Margot Robbie has played the role three times in live action: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Kaley Cuoco then played Harley Quinn for two seasons of the animated series with a third in the works, while Tara Strong has voiced the character since 2015 in various animation and video game projects including Injustice, Batman Arkham: City and Batman. : Arkham. Gentleman. She will reprise the role once again in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next year.

So who should line up next to Joaquin Phoenix? Various names mentioned on the web include Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone and Anya Taylor-Joy. The difficulty of whoever plays the role will be differentiating themselves from Margot Robbie, who is currently one of the most popular interpretations of DC and one of the hottest in Hollywood at the moment.

At the time, Phoenix was an unexpected choice, with the Academy Award winner seen as one of the greatest actors of our time, so he must be someone of equal talent. Newcomer Emma Mackey could be an interesting choice, as her star is currently on the rise after major roles in Sex Education and Death on the Nile. hot on the heels of stranger things Maya Hawke is another one I’d like to see.

However, if we’re looking for a well-established actor who can bring something different to the table, Saoirse Ronan would be my pick. The Golden Globe-winning actor definitely has the chops, turning in strong performances in Ladybird, Little Women, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Mary Queen of Scots, to name a few. The last of which was up against Margot Robbie, who honestly would rather have the live-action role, but here we are.

No release date or further details were shared for Joker: Folie à Deux. Earlier this year, we previously reported on a source confirming that a draft script was nearing completion and filming would begin in 2023. With today’s announcement, this is looking more and more accurate.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen with the film available to stream on Netflix in the UK and HBO Max in the US.