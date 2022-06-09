The Joker will have a sequel and we tell you everything we know

The director and producer of the movie Joker, Todd Phillips, published on his Instagram account on Tuesday the first confirmation that the sequel to the psychological thriller of the Joker is advanced and already has a cover and a script.

The script for this second installment was written by Phillips and Scott Silver, who also collaborated on the script for the first film, and is called “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

In the same publication, the director included a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script. In 2019, the actor embodied the clown Arthur Fleck perfectly in the first film, to the point that he lost more than 20 kilos so that his interpretation was realistic.

This film transformed the renowned Batman villain into a mentally ill comedian, ignored by society, whose traumas and stories of abuse lead him to become a criminal seeking social revenge.

From its premiere through March 2020, Joker grossed $335.4 million in the United States and Canada, and $738.8 million in other countries, for a total of $1,074.2 million. It is the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019 and the most-watched R-rated film in cinema history.

Following the success of the first film, Phillips and Silver met with then-Warner Bros. film director Toby Emmerich and discussed a possible sequel, which is now a done deal.

Although Phillips did not say any details about this second part in his Instagram post, the title leaves some clues. The French word “Folie à Deux” means shared madness or madness of two, and is a term that defines shared delusional disorder.

This could refer to how Gotham City accepts the erratic behavior of Arthur Fleck in the first film or it could also be that in this sequel the Joker shares the scene with his fellow villain Harley Quinn, who has been played for DC by Margot Robbie.

Main news source: Variety.






