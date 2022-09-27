The Jones Act: what it is and why it matters

From time to time, a supply crisis in Puerto Rico or a natural disaster brings, again, to public discussion, the limitations imposed more than a century ago regarding which ships and from which destinations can arrive at the island’s ports. .

The Merchant Shipping Act, better known as the Jones Act of 1920, mandates that goods be transported between US ports on US-owned, flagged, and crewed ships, considered the most expensive in the world. In other words, all goods transported between ports on the continent -even from Hawaii or Alaska- and Puerto Rico must travel on board ships that, in addition to being US-owned, have been built in the United States and registered under the flag of that country. country and be manned, mostly, by American citizens.

Note that this federal law is different from the one also approved at the beginning of the last century and that granted US citizenship to all those born in Puerto Rico.

Prior to this, the Foraker Act of 1900 imposed cabotage regulations on Puerto Rico, which controlled maritime transportation between the United States and its new possession in the Caribbean.

Under this federal law, ships flying international flags from other countries can arrive -and frequently dock- in Puerto Rico.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which controls waivers or relief under the Jones Act, exemptions to cabotage rules are granted in matters relating to the US “national defense” and usually , at the request of the Pentagon and the shipping industry.

In 2017, after the passage of the hurricane maria Puerto Rico was granted an exemption from the cabotage law to expedite the maritime transport of equipment or goods that may be needed after the natural disaster. The exemption, of about 10 days, was used by 10 vessels, according to data from the United States Maritime Administration (Marad, in English).

Puerto Rico is the only US territory where the Jones Act of 1920 fully applies, except for tourist cruises. Guam has a partial exemption from that statute. In the US Virgin Islands, the Mariana Islands, and American Samoa, the federal statute does not apply.

Officially, for the federal government, the exclusive use of US-flagged ships and crew between its ports is a matter of national security and defense. The authorities of the island and the private industry, for years, have demanded its repeal because they understand that the Jones Act makes operations and the cost of goods that arrive on the island more expensive, an issue that the federal statute does not take into consideration.

In 2019, the firm Advantage Business Consulting (ABC), led by economist Vicente Feliciano, concluded that transporting merchandise on US ships costs 151% more than it does on international ships. This, as the economist explained at the time, is similar to a cabotage tax of 7.2%, equivalent to a cost of $300 per household or $107 “per person only in food and beverages.”

In that same year, a study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) pointed out that the repeal of cabotage regulations could have a positive impact for the US economy of between $19,000 million and $64,000 million.

Last July, when PREPA also advocated an exemption from cabotage laws to import natural gas to the island and thus contain the price of electricity in Puerto Rico, Analysts from the Cato Institute, Colin Grabow and Alfredo Carrillo Obregón highlighted that while in past years, the Dominican Republic has benefited from the purchase of natural gas from the United States, the US territory pays more expensive electricity due to the controversial law federal.