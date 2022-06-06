The Journal Saint-François | 25 songs to celebrate Father’s Day

Several songs evoke the happiness of being a father. (Photo – courtesy)

Whether you want to dedicate a song to your father or that of your children to thank him or listen to a few songs to honor his memory, for example, or whether you are a father yourself and want to show your love for your children, here is some pieces of circumstance on this day of celebration:

1. Babyfather (Sade)

2. Dad’s Old Number (Cole Swindell)

3. Daddy (Beyonce)

4. Dance With My Father (Luther Vandross)

5. Even Though I’m Leaving (Luke Combs)

6. Father And Son (Cat Stevens)

7. First Man (Camila Cabello)

8. Flashlight (Chris Young)

9. God Made Daughters (Brett Kissel)

10. I Learned From You (Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus)

11. It’s For My Dad (Nancy Sinatra)

12. The strongest is my father (Lynda Lemay)

13. Fallen Leaves (Les Cowboys Fringants)

14. My daughter (Serge Reggiani)

15. Mistral winner (Renaud)

16. My Boy (Elvie Shane)

17. My Father’s Eyes (Eric Clapton)

18. New Day (Kanye West and Jay-Z)

19. Dad Can You Hear Me? (Barbra Streisand)

20. Talking to my dad (Céline Dion)

21. Song For My Father (Sarah McLachlan)

22. These Three Words (Stevie Wonder)

23. A Father (Chimene Badi)

24. While He’s Still Around (Florida Georgia Line)

25. Your Joy (Chrisette Michele)

Good listening!