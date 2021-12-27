the journalist accuses the ASLs

Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz positive at Covid-19. The Naples has returned to deal with the pandemic and the positivity of some Azzurri is now starting to worry in view of the future. At the resumption of the championship, on January 6, the Naples will fly to Turin to face the Juventus. The journalist Marcello Chirico, to ilbianconero.com, has launched accusations against the ASL campanAnd.

“The impression is that the Neapolitan ASLs are once again preparing the postponement of Juventus – Naples. Among the many Juventus fans, doubts about the regular course of the match are beginning to creep in. “

Naples Juventus

Chirico: “Pressures not to play the African Cup”

Marcello Chirico, then, he continued his “accusation” against the ASL with very harsh sentences.

“Bad thoughts increase when you think back to what happened last year, when just 2 infected players a were enough solicit the intervention of the ASL and stop the flight to Turin of the Neapolitan team. Considering what has happened in Campania in recent days, the postponement of the game would really be worth going to the tobacconist’s“.

Let’s add that Spalletti will have to do without Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa, Ounas and Mario Rui, there is really the possibility that Napoli will not start. Because we remember the pressure exerted to try to boycott the tournament and not send their players to Cameroon, and why there is not much desire to show up at Allianz Stadium with so many absences“.