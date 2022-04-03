Entertainment

The journalist Aixa Vázquez marries her fiancé Mario Torres | Television

The journalist Aixa Vázquez joined today, Saturday, in marriage with Mario Torres, after 14 years of relationship.

“I have nothing but words of thanks to Mario for having embarked on this path together 14 years ago and always being open to communication, to dialogue, in such a way that the relationship could continue to persevere,” the reported from NotiCentro, from Wapa, had expressed. to THE SPOKESPERSON.

The couple have two children, the six-year-old twins Lorenzo and Leonardo.

Their love story began in December 2007, when they met at a gym party.


Aixa and Mario: a hurricane and pandemic-proof love

The wedding will be “a celebration of the whole family and in which Paola (eldest daughter of Torres) and Lorenzo and Leonardo are key. It’s really a celebration of what a relationship has been with its ups and downs. Above all things, love evolves. It is a challenge, to assume the same and overcome them together”, said Vázquez.


Aixa Vázquez: in love with the wedding she never dreamed of

“It is going to be a brutal event… Really, for me, even though it is my second wedding, this is going to be the best. It has been a dream”, added Mario.

Wapa TV will announce the incidents of the link through its website, social networks, as well as in the Saturday edition of NotiCentro.

