The journalist harassed and insulted live by the fans after Empoli-Fiorentina. The studio reaction: “Don’t be mad” – The video

It had to be a connection like many others and, instead, for the journalist Greta Beccaglia those two minutes and 30 seconds turned into a shameful humiliation live. Yesterday afternoon, November 27, at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match (which ended with a 2-1), the journalist, who was outside the south curve of the Empoli stadium to wait for the Fiorentina fans to leave, was harassed on live television. Beccaglia works on the broadcast All goals of Toscana Tv. One man, in fact, gave her a slap on the backside, others yelled at her sexist phrases. “They started yelling at me not nice things while I was live at work, and one slapped me on the ass. This thing is unacceptable for a girl like me who does a bunch like this to get to her goal, her dream, “she says immediately after, still shaken by what happened.

The reaction of the conductor in the studio

During the connection Beccaglia tries to remain calm (when she is harassed she says: “I’m sorry, you can’t do this, I’m sorry”): “I tried to go ahead and smile – she continues – no one, however, can afford to raise their hands without consent ». Then in the stories posted on Instagram he appeals to his own followers: “If you recognize the man, write to me in private.” On the other hand, the reaction of the conductor in the studio is astonishing: “Don’t be mad,” he says at first. Then he adds: «We also grow through this experience. Let’s close it here so, if you want, you can react to these attitudes that sometimes deserve some healthy slap that, if they had been a child, would have made them grow better “. The reaction of the president of the Order of Journalists of Tuscany lasts, Giampaolo Marchini: «The host invited the colleague not to take it. No word of solidarity was heard towards her from the conductor ». Several certificates of esteem, expressed via social media, to the harassed journalist.

