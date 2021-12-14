the journalist of Tg1 attacked and kidnapped by a no vax senator

Kidnapped in Romania by a no vax senator, physically attacked and released only after eight hours thanks to a diplomatic intervention. This is the absurd story that happened to Lucia Goracci, a well-known journalist sent by Rai, and to her crew during a trip to Bucharest. This is the complaint of Tg1, which last night broadcast the report on the incident. Sent to tell Italian TV about the situation in the penultimate country in Europe for the administration of anti-covid vaccines, Goracci then reached out for an interview with Senator no vax Diana Șoșoacă, a far-right parliamentarian famous for his denial positions regarding covid.

What happened to Lucia Goracci and her troupe in Romania

“What pandemic? Zero dead people? They will all be judged, it will be a Nuremberg 2”, thunders the Romanian parliamentarian who “first puts me at the door, then – Goracci says – the incredible: with a leap, the Senator of the Republic Diana Șoșoacă there He stands in front of us and locks us in. Then, recovering us, he calls the police “to whom he says that” people have broken into my office and are threatening me. “

“I manage to get out, I tell the police what happened – continues the story of the RAI journalist -. I go back with the agents to my colleagues who have been locked in for some time, but another shock: the criminals seem to have become us, so her husband he punches me “, Goracci continues in the report. At the reporter’s complaints to the agents, Senator no vax orders the police to search the crew, which she also accuses of having stolen, and to delete all the images. Searches, reporter and operators will be free only a few hours later, when it is now midnight, thanks to the intervention of the Italian embassy.

In Europe there is a country that is penultimate for administration of #vaccines. And the #Romania where our colleague, the envoy Lucia Goracci, was attacked and kidnapped by a no vax senator. This is the story of what happened. pic.twitter.com/TNV2Y71MeE – Tg1 (@ Tg1Rai) December 13, 2021

“Romania apologizes for the serious attack on the Rai correspondent Lucia Goracci and her collaborators. If Bucharest is still Europe, such events must not happen”. Thus the executive of the Usigrai, the RAI journalists union, after the denunciation of the Tg1 correspondent. “A journalist kidnapped in the office of a no vax senator during an interview – continues Usigrai -, punched in front of the police who should have protected her and then searched and held for hours in the police station. We expect the Italian government and The European Union ask the Romanian government for explanations on what happened “.