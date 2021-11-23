The journalist praises Inzaghi: “He is demonstrating these qualities”

Mario Bewilderment praised Inzaghi given the excellent performance against the Naples. The team has shown that it is growing up and is becoming more and more familiar with the new coach.

“What struck Inter in Inter was the reaction to Napoli’s advantage: it is as if they had become aware of something unacceptable. Inter is the same as it was at the start of the season but has grown.”

The reporter has underlined, on Calciomercato.com, how the Nerazzurri coach took over the team after leaving Antonio With you, which had led the club to be Italian Champions. A complicated role to play but which is proving to be able face up to.

The team has struggled to decrease the gap with Napoli, still first in the standings with Milan. All this also thanks to the feeling that the coach has with the boys. So he commented Bewilderment:

“Today Inter are different, much more self-conscious, sure of always being better than their opponent: this happens when men believe in who is in charge. Inzaghi had to pay a pledge for everything that had happened at Inter. he did and quite quickly too. “



