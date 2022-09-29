The journalist who infiltrated a psychiatric hospital and came across a terrible discovery: “How are they going to get me out?”

Many people say that they witnessed paranormal events. However, some stories sound like fantasy stories, almost straight out of a horror movie and only possible in a cinematic context. Also very popular are the programs o videos where an unwary man or woman enters an abandoned house with a video camera and a flashlight in search of ghosts or other things that are impressive to the human eye. Nelly Bly, an American journalist, is part of this group.

The woman immortalized her experiences after being inside a mental hospital for ten days, a period in which he witnessed terrifying and very sinister events. The drama began when he asked the famous and legendary journalist Joseph Pulitzer: “How are they going to get me out once I’m there?” To which the editor responded with a clear, short and concise: “I don’t know, but we’ll get you out.” That answer was an introduction for Bly to the world he entered in that year, 1887, when he was 23 years old.

Nelly Bly, a pioneer in investigative journalism Twitter @OsterrPrussian

Posing as an immigrant with economic and psychological problems, the young woman infiltrated the Blackwell’s Island psychiatric hospital for women, in New York, United States. Already inside the place, she began to write what would be her future book, Ten days in a mental hospital. In this he narrated in detail the treatment they gave to the patients of that mysterious place.

In the introduction, he recounted, “As the carriage was whisked through the beautiful countryside to the asylum, my sense of satisfaction at having achieved my goal she was slightly drenched by the expression of despair in the faces of my companions.

At that time, she was not aware of the suffering of the other women, who could not contain their anguish at the fact of having to enter a psychiatric hospital. Later he would realize the site he entered. The first thing he saw at his entrance was the deteriorating physical and mental state of the patients, who were victims of all kinds of abuse.

“What a mysterious thing madness is. I have seen patients whose lips have been sealed in perpetuity in silence. They live, they breathe, they eat; human life is there, but there is something that the human body does not need, but cannot exist without, and that has disappeared, ”she maintained. Beyond a brief description of the place, Bly also brought up his impressions of it, since he witnessed macabre events regarding the treatment received by patients.

Nellie Bly File, Archive

Later, she told an anecdote in which a roommate of hers was shivering with cold, while the nurses slept with sheets, to the point that she had a seizure that made her pass out. Given the situation and the journalist’s claims, one of the attendees limited herself to saying: “Let her fall to the ground and she will learn her lesson.”

This remained forever in the mind of Bly, who in the midst of his work, could not believe the mistreatment to which the patients were subjected. Many of the boarding schools did not have economic stability, so having no roof over their heads, they begged in the cold streets of nineteenth-century New York. After 10 days locked up in the asylum, he came out with a notebook full of records of his experiences, which were revealed in his literary work. However, the Court summoned her to explain how she managed to deceive the Police to enter that macabre place.

The publisher also wrote several books and articles on the working conditions of American women at the time. An example was an article for the newspaper new york worldwhich, openly and being aware of the racial situation in his country, titled “Nellie Bly tells us what it means to be a white slave”.

Nellie Bly book cover File, Archive

In that article, denounced the working conditions of the women who worked in the Lower East Side factory, located in the Big Applewhere he also did field work as in the asylum.

His level of relevance in the New York media made him receive much criticism from his male colleagues in the different media in the country. The clearest example is that of Erasmus Wilson, a journalist who did not agree with women exercising the same profession. In her words, she found it “a monstrosity that women work outside the home”.

However, Bly’s denunciations paid off. Thanks to her reports, books and articles in the media, there were great advances in terms of living, working and health conditions for women in the country. In addition, their demands gained strength from the growing intention to legalize the legal vote for American women.