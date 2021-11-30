The journey of Francis in the wake traced by Barnaba and Paolo

The lives of the two apostles are intertwined with cities and stages at the center of the 35th apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece, scheduled from 2 to 6 December. Barnabas and Paul travel together and preach the gospel. Their friendship, which also experiences moments of conflict, is always strengthened by faith in Christ

Amedeo Lomonaco – Vatican City

The Pope's visit to the two Mediterranean countries unfolds through places imprinted in the frames of other apostolic journeys: those of John Paul II in 2001 to Greece and of Benedict XVI in 2010 to Cyprus. But also those, made at the origins of Christianity and missionary history, by San Barnaba and San Paolo in these lands embraced by the sea and stretched between East and West. The two apostles travel together. And together they preach the gospel.











San Barnaba

A native of Cyprus and then settled in Jerusalem, Barnabas is one of the first to embrace Christianity after the Resurrection of Jesus. The tradition – reported by Eusebius of Caesarea who draws on Clement of Alexandria – also counts him among the 72 disciples sent by Jesus on mission to announce the Kingdom of God, therefore already in the circle of Christ’s followers. His real name is Joseph but he is nicknamed Barnabas, which means “son of the exhortation” (Acts 4:36) or “son of consolation”. This name is the inspiration for the motto of Pope Francis’ apostolic journey to Cyprus: “Comfort us in faith”. Barnabas exhorts and comforts and with great generosity sells a field of his property. He then delivers the proceeds to the apostles for the needs of the Church.















San Barnaba











Two apostles on a mission

Barnabas is among the most authoritative of the first Christian community. “It is he – recalled Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the general audience of 31 January 2007 – who vouched for Saul’s conversion in the Christian community of Jerusalem, which still mistrusted the ancient persecutor (cf. Acts 9:27). Sent to Antioch of Syria, he went to take Paul back to Tarsus, where he had retired, and spent a whole year with him, dedicating himself to the evangelization of that important city, in whose Church Barnabas was known as a prophet and doctor (cf.Acts 13 , 1). Thus Barnabas, at the moment of the first conversions of the pagans, understood that this was the hour of Saul, who had retired to Tarsus, his city. There he went to look for him. Thus, in that important moment, he almost returned Paul to the Church; in this sense he gave her once again the Apostle of the Gentiles ”. “From the Antiochian Church Barnabas – added the Pope Emeritus – was sent on a mission together with Paul, making what goes by the name of the Apostle’s first missionary journey. In reality, it was a missionary journey of Barnabas, since he was the real responsible, to which Paul joined as a collaborator ”. On that first trip the two apostles reached some regions of Cyprus and central-southern Anatolia, in present-day Turkey, to announce the Resurrection of the Lord.

Saints but men like us

Even the paths of holiness can be marked by moments of friction. “The two, Paul and Barnabas – recalled Benedict XVI during the general audience on January 31, 2007 – came into conflict, at the beginning of the second missionary journey, because Barnabas was of the idea of ​​taking John Mark as his companion, while Paul did not he wanted, as the young man separated from them during the previous trip (cf. Acts 13,13; 15,36-40). Therefore, even among the saints there are contrasts, discords, controversies. And this seems very consoling to me, because we see that the saints did not “fall from heaven”. They are men like us, with even complicated problems. Holiness does not consist in never having made a mistake, sinning. Holiness grows in the capacity for conversion, for repentance ”. In the last Letters of Saint Paul, to Filèmone and in the second to Timothy, Marco appears as “my collaborator”. “It is therefore not that we have never made a mistake – explained the Pope Emeritus – but the capacity for reconciliation and forgiveness that makes us saints”.

St. Paul

A Jew from Tarsus, in modern-day Turkey, Saul is a Roman citizen. In the “Acts of the Apostles”, Saul is described as a persecutor of Christians. But on the road to Damascus he is enveloped in a light. Falling to the ground, he hears a voice saying to him: ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’. He replied, ‘Who are you, O Lord?’ And he: ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting ”. Paul gets converted and gets baptized. In Jerusalem he meets Peter and the other apostles who are initially suspicious. Its guarantor is Barnabas who dispels all doubts. Paul is then welcomed by the Christian community of Jerusalem. And Barnabas convinces him to leave to preach the Gospel.















St. Paul











Paul and the apostolic journeys

Paul and Barnabas arrive together in Antioch. During the first apostolic journey, they also landed together in Cyprus, in various cities of Anatolia and then again in Antioch and Jerusalem. On the second trip, Paul heads to southern Galatia, then it’s the turn of Macedonia and Greece. He stayed in Corinth for over a year. On the third journey, Paul stops for three years in Ephesus, then reaches Macedonia, Corinth and other locations. In his travels, Paul opens new paths to the Gospel. In Athens, in particular, he delivers a famous speech.

The speech of the Areopagus

During his second apostolic journey, Paul goes to Athens, the cradle of civilization and philosophical thought. It climbs the Areopagus hill, located between the Acropolis and the agora. In this place, where Athenian citizens meet and participate in debates, the apostle speaks of the Gospel. Talk about God to the pagans. His discourse, as Saint John Paul II affirmed, is “a model of inculturation”. Initially, the encounter between the Christian message and the Greek world does not seem to bear fruit. “As soon as they heard the mention of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked him, others said: We will hear you about this another time. So Paul left that meeting ”. But some converted. One of the first Athenians to accept Paul’s words is Dionysius. The discourse of the apostle to the nations enters the fabric of history. From Greece, thanks also to those first steps to evangelize the pagans, Christianity arrives in Europe.