the journey of self-discovery we all need eat pray love film that tells the journey of self-discovery

When we say “I must find myself”, it is not always an excuse to escape. Julia Roberts knows it well who, playing Elizabeth Gilbert, known as Liz, in the film “Eat, Pray Love”, staged a profound introspective journey, aimed at rebirth. This is the plot of the 2010 film, available now on Netflix.

Plot

Liz is a woman on the verge of middle age, married, with a steady job; life seems to have given her everything, absolutely everything. Yet, a sense of oppression, confusion and disorientation do not let her live peacefully.

In a moment of lucidity she decides to take over her own existence and, as a first step, she decides to separate from her husband. Not content, however, she enters into a relationship with a younger man who seems, at first, to give her the stimuli she was looking for. Obviously, always for the principle that one cannot be comfortable with others if one is not first comfortable with oneself, the relationship is watery on all sides and the woman is forced to take note of it.

He therefore decides to distance himself effectively from his American life, to devote himself to self-knowledge. Twelve months of touring around the world seems to her the only alternative. Liz spends the first four months in Italy, between Rome and Naples, dreaming, savoring art, culture, places, romance and, above all, Italian food. We are in the “eat” section of his trip; the woman finds herself happy in savoring the pizza and laughing out loud with her new friends: flavors that, perhaps, she did not even know existed and that are very close to happiness.

The second step is prayer. Liz moves to India, to purify and find her soul. Of course, the impact with the Indian reality is very different from the Roman caciara, but the four Indian months pass with simplicity when, day after day, Liz comes into contact with a spirituality she had never known. Also thanks to a man I met there, who was able to lead her in the right direction.

Finally, Liz is ready for the third step: love. She didn’t expect him to arrive, she wasn’t looking for him and, above all, she wasn’t prepared when, in her last four months in Bali, she met Felipe, a Brazilian man who will make her lose her mind.

Cast

Elizabeth, the protagonist, is played by a brilliant and determined Julia Roberts, alongside whom we find, in the first New York parenthesis, her husband, Billy Cudrup. The next lover, James Franco, and friend Viola Davis (already mentioned often in our articles on Suicide Squad). In Italy local actors like Luca Argentero and Giuseppe Gandini appear, who tell about Rome with the right eyes, of those who really know every alley. In india, we meet, Richard Jenkins, in the role of Richard the Texan and In Bali, the last leg of Liz’s journey, Javier Bardem finally appears.

Criticism

The film was not always positively received by critics and spectators, who accused it of superficiality and lack of coherence, as well as a confused and disjointed plot. What, perhaps, did not catch the eye of most, was the film’s remarkable ability to highlight a fundamental stage in the life of each person: that of the search for one’s own happiness.

It is often taken by life and the frenzy of success that you lose sight of inner well-being. It is not the journey, the possibility of allowing yourself to spend a year traveling around the world, but the courage to take your life in hand, through your own possibilities. This is the real revolution, this is what the character of Roberts has been able to do with mastery, always accustomed to interpreting very strong roles and overwhelmingly decisive women, willing to assert themselves as women. The courage of a woman who abandons everything that made her unhappy to travel alone, to discover the pleasures she had always deprived herself of; for an inner search that he had never even considered but which is necessary for the right personal emotional balance.

Places

“Eat, pray, love” staged breathtaking locations. Starting from a New York, which always strikes and makes you fall in love, passing through a Rome that shows the world Italianness in the simplest and most wonderful sense of the term. The Neapolitan pizza, inside the historic pizzeria Da Michele, is something that every Italian should be a little proud of.

Not to mention India and Bali, enchanted and uncontaminated places, which one cannot help but fall in love with. Well, if you missed it at the cinema, now is the time to catch up: Netflix and chill with “Eat, pray, love”.

