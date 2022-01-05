The journey to get to version 2.0 has already begun

The Ethereum network has been able to enjoy many technical developments over the years, upgrades and updates which, overall, have the purpose of news. The latest major innovation in this regard is the imminent transformation of its consent mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, through a series of updates that will effectively mark the transition to Ethereum 2.0.

The three phases to get to ETH 2.0

The launch of the “new version” 2.0 will take place in three phases. The first, called the “Beacon Chain” phase, has already been active since December 2020. This PoS blockchain was launched together with the current PoW blockchain to test its functionality and orchestrate the environment in view of further updates. As soon as the next phase, “The Merge” is launched, the Ethereum network will officially switch to the Beacon blockchain. The aforementioned change is expected to occur by the end of this year and would mean the end of energy-intensive mining. The third and final phase, called “Shard Chains”, is instead scheduled for launch in 2022 and, in the intentions, will have to improve the network’s ability to validate transactions, store data and improve performance over time.

276K validators already at work

The whole “Ethereum 2.0” algorithm was launched some time ago in live testnet. According to data provided by The Block, the amount of ETH tokens staked in the deposit agreement 2.0 has already surpassed the benchmark of 7 million. At the time of writing, the figure stood at 7.4 million. The number of addresses with a minimum balance in the portfolio of 32 ETH has also been gradually increased, which will be the potential network validators. This means that a total of 32 ETH must be wagered to run a validation node on the Ethereum network. According to the data provided by Beacon Chain, there are currently around 276k validators working to process blocks on the PoS network, validators that on average achieve a very high block success rate (99.51%).

Keep reading

Prices react well to updates

The Ethereum network then underwent another update via the London hardfork in August. This update marked the implementation of the EIP-1559 process, which altered the transaction fee system and initiated ETH token burning. Ethereum recently witnessed its first day of deflation – essentially more Ethereum tokens were being burned than minted. As highlighted, the pace of developments on the larger Bitcoin alternative network has been quite attractive overall and, more importantly, the price of ETH has always reacted positively to most network-related updates to date.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: