the joy of the most ‘croqueteros’

Many people would like to experience that unique moment in which one afternoon or evening at home, suddenly, someone rings the doorbell and, when they open the door, ‘that special person’ appears with a gift. For many people that image is something similar to love actuallywhen Mark (Andrew Lincoln) surprises Juliet (Keira Knightley) with a large sign that says: “To me, you are perfect.”

There are also those who are not one of those typical romantic scenes and would opt for something more witty, like Ashton Katcher in Friends without Commitment, when he shows up at Natalie Portman’s house with a bunch of carrots and blurts out: “You said no flowers.”

But what about those people who don’t dream of cheesy posters or bouquets of flowers and bottles of champagne in hand? There are those who get even more out of these stereotypes and do not feel identified with any of these scenes because all of them are missing one thing: croquettes!





Well, as surprising as it may seem, there is also room for ‘croqueteros’ who do not feel represented in society and dream of living a movie scene but with this traditional food as the protagonist.

Gourmet croquettes by subscription

If you are one of the landlords who loves the ‘sofa, blanket and movie (or Netflix)’ plan, you are in luck, because in addition to being the solution to the eternal questions of “what do I ask for today”, it can also be the most original gift you can give to a loved one.

There is a place, a restaurant called Croquettes only that they raised two friends from Asturias and that one day they asked themselves the question of the century: What if there were cachopo croquettes? That was the beginning of what today is more than a food delivery service.

Currently, there are two physical establishments in Madrid, but their strong point is their delivery or home service. With a monthly subscription you can have in your house a pack of 12 croquettes varied with flavors that will leave you ojiplático.

But that is not all. We are not facing a common croquette business, since the Asturians have created an entire empire dedicated to the devotion of this food and currently have more than 30 assorted flavors.

All of them represent at least one typical dish from each autonomous community: cachopo, mountain stewsobrassada with Mahón cheese, boletus with truffle, jerky with leek and gorgonzola cheese or squid in its ink, seafood paella or padrón peppers.

As if this were not enough, they also have a wide variety of sweet flavors for those with a sweet tooth. And yes, they are all croquettes: Oreo with white chocolate, cheesecake, Catalan cream and brownie.