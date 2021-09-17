“The Judge”, a duel between Downey jr and Duvall – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE JUDGE

Premium cinema 2 at 9.15 pm. With Robert Downey jr, Robert Duvall and Vera Farmiga. Directed by David Dobkin. USA production 2014. Duration: 2 hours and 21

THE PLOT

A career lawyer, specialist in getting the guilty acquitted, returns to his hometown after many years for his mother’s funeral. The reason for the long absence is the never resolved conflictual relationship with his father, a judge famous for his integrity and severity (therefore a character who is always uncomfortable for that bad-tempered son). But now the father needs the lawyer son. To the surprise of the citizens (of which the old patriarch has always been an institution), the father is accused of manslaughter. He denies. But he is really guilty. In short, the son marpione turns out to be the right man to get him out of trouble.

WHY SEE IT

For the duel of skill between Downey jr and Duvall. And for the acute and painful portrait of a family relationship that the years have never healed. Indeed, relations because the old man’s despotism had not badly complicated the life of the rest of the family.