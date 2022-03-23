‘The Judge’ Aaron Judge and NYY will have to go to the judge; How much money did the player ask for and how much did the club give?

James 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 41 Views

Lanky outfielder Aaron ‘El Juez’ Judge, 6-foot-1, will submit to arbitration for the last time this offseason, and the New York Yankees They have said they will soon start extension talks with the three-time All-Star.

However, they will do so with some uncertainty about how much Judge will earn in 2022. He was the only one of the Yankees’ arbitration-eligible players who did not reach an agreement with the team on Tuesday. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Judge requested a salary of $21 million, while the team offered him $17 million:

MLB Trade Rumors’ Matt Swartz’s $17.1MM projection was much closer to the team’s submission figure than the player’s. They didn’t close that gap, and it looks like they might be heading to an audience to determine their final price.

Whether Judge and the Yankees agree to a long-term deal in the next few weeks will be moot. If they don’t, a referee is likely to pick the 29-year-old’s salary for next season.

You can also read: NYY Yankees and 11 players fix themselves and turn arbitration around

If he goes to a hearing, the third party (umpire) would unilaterally set Judge’s salary at the $21 million he wants or the $17 million the team is offering, not somewhere in between. The Yankees and Judge could continue to mull over a potential deal until the hearing begins if they so choose.

Raphael Martinez

I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and all Mexican baseball in general. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterruptedly since 2009), signatures of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, although as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I have baseball in my veins. Degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and a reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I arrived at El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services at Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and a few days later, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.

see more

Source link

About James

Check Also

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the great fear he feels at 40 years of age!

2022-03-22 At 40, he now coincides in the national team with the son of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved