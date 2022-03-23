‘The Judge’ Aaron Judge and NYY will have to go to the judge; How much money did the player ask for and how much did the club give?

Lanky outfielder Aaron ‘El Juez’ Judge, 6-foot-1, will submit to arbitration for the last time this offseason, and the New York Yankees They have said they will soon start extension talks with the three-time All-Star.

However, they will do so with some uncertainty about how much Judge will earn in 2022. He was the only one of the Yankees’ arbitration-eligible players who did not reach an agreement with the team on Tuesday. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Judge requested a salary of $21 million, while the team offered him $17 million:

MLB Trade Rumors’ Matt Swartz’s $17.1MM projection was much closer to the team’s submission figure than the player’s. They didn’t close that gap, and it looks like they might be heading to an audience to determine their final price.

Whether Judge and the Yankees agree to a long-term deal in the next few weeks will be moot. If they don’t, a referee is likely to pick the 29-year-old’s salary for next season.

If he goes to a hearing, the third party (umpire) would unilaterally set Judge’s salary at the $21 million he wants or the $17 million the team is offering, not somewhere in between. The Yankees and Judge could continue to mull over a potential deal until the hearing begins if they so choose.