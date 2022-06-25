The judge made official the sentence against Amber Heard: she must pay Johnny Depp 10.3 million dollars

FILE IMAGE. Amber Heard leaves the court after the announcement of the verdict (REUTERS / Tom Brenner)

The judge of the defamation trial between celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made the jury award official this Friday, with a written order for Amber Heard to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation.

The sentence is due to a 2018 opinion column in which she describes herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered a sentencing order into the court record after a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

In addition, he ordered Depp to pay Heard 2 million dollarsthe jury award for Heard’s counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

The order issued today was just a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1; largely in favor of Depp after a sensational trial in which the couple revealed lurid details of their brief marriage before the television cameras and with enormous repercussions in social networks.

Depp sued Heard for a December 2018 op-ed she wrote on Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The jury found in Depp’s favor on all three claims related to specific statements in the 2018 article.

Thus, the jury found that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Amber Heard after hearing the verdict of her trial (REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

heard he said he plans appeal the verdict.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge said that if Heard appeals, must post bail in full award amount of $10.35 million while appeal is pending, a common practice. The judge’s order says that both awards are subject to 6% annual interest.

heard It is going through a difficult moment in terms of its public and economic image. As revealed OKAY! Magazine, Heard would be willing to write a book to talk about her private life and also about her marriage to Depp. A source close to the Aquaman star claimed that the 36-year-old Heard is not in “conditions of rejecting the money.

Even the aforementioned medium highlights that the interpreter already signed a contract. The actress would be looking clean up his image after the highly publicized trial.

“Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over.”, a source told the magazine. “He no longer has anything to lose and he wants to tell everything.”

(With information from AP)

