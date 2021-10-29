The judges of ‘X Factor’ defended the Zan bill

Yesterday evening, live from the Repower Theater in Milan, the live shows of X Factor 2021 began, the final and most awaited phase of the talent. Before giving space to the singers in the race, the judges of the broadcast – in particular Emma Marrone and Mika – took advantage of the beginning of the episode to talk about the sinking of the Zan bill (we talked about it here) and the reactions of the right to the vote in Senate.

“I am sorry I cannot celebrate tonight a step forward that we have been waiting for and that concerns all of us because it concerns the rights of so many people,” said Emma. «The images we saw yesterday in the Senate, when the path of the Zan bill was finally blocked, were embarrassing and will remain a bad page in our history. By saying this, I believe I can also speak on behalf of my colleagues at the table, in a program that has always been committed and fought against all forms of discrimination ».

For Mika, however, the images of the Senate do not represent «the Italy that I love and that has welcomed and defended me in recent years. But out there there is still Italy capable of loving and welcoming and in which I want to continue to believe ».

The X Factor judges aren’t the only musicians to have harshly commented on the sinking of the bill. Fedez intervened before them – “You gave a show,” he said -, as well as Gaia (who shared the images of yesterday’s demonstration in Milan on Instagram stories), Alessandra Amoroso, Michele Bravi and others. Some international artists have also talked about it, such as Daryl Hannah («Shame», he wrote on Twitter) and Jennifer Beals, who commented on the images of the Senate in Italian: «disgusting».