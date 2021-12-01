the judge’s slap in Biden

Nothing vaccine mandatory in America for health professionals. In fact, an American judge blocks the vaccine requirement for health workers in all American states.

BREAKING: Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide https://t.co/kYt8pdKLfs – Fox News (@FoxNews) November 30, 2021

MORE INFORMATION

The obligation imposed by the president Joe Biden it should have taken next week. Judge Terry Doughty’s injunction expands the order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri, which initially covered only 10 states.

Vaccine to health professionals, what the judge says

United States District Court Justice Terry A. Doughty of Louisiana’s Western District ruled in favor of a request by Republican Attorney General of Louisiana Jeff Landry to block an emergency regulation issued on November 4 by the Centers for Medicare and services. Medicaid that required vaccines for nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working in a wide variety of healthcare facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

Doughty wrote to believe the government “does not have the authority to implement“ the mandate. “There is no doubt that imposing a vaccine on 10.3 million healthcare workers is something that should be done by Congress, not a government agency.“, he has declared. “It is unclear whether a congressional act requiring a vaccine would also be constitutional“.

“If the executive power were allowed to usurp the power of the legislative power to legislate, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands – he wrote. If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency. During a pandemic like this, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers established in our Constitution to avoid the erosion of our freedoms.“, he added.

Noting that the case “it will ultimately be decided by a higher court than this“, the ruling reads – However, it is important to preserve the status quo in this case. The freedom interests of the unvaccinated require nothing less“.

With this sentence, the blocking of the measure that a Missouri judge had decided on Monday for 10 states is extended to the whole United States. The Attorney General of West Virginia, one of the Republican-led states that appealed against Biden’s measures, celebrated the ruling as a victory: “We are pleased that the Court has come out in defense of the individual freedom of workers in the sector. health care, ”said Patrick Morrisey. The other ruling, issued by a Kentucky judge, is less broad and blocks the application of the vaccination obligation for employees of companies that have federal contracts – which is expected to take effect on December 8 – in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

The Biden administration had ordered that all health care and nursing home workers who work in facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare payments must receive their first dose of the vaccine by December 6 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.