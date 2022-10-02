The juiciest salaries in Hollywood

The return of Pete Mitchell to the big screen resulted in a succulent check for Tom Cruise. The actor is the highest paid of this 2022, according to a list published by Variety, thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the success of the eighties. Cruise is followed by other actors like Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, in the next two positions. The first actress to appear on the list (at 18) is Margot Robbie.

1 Tom Cruise

$1.3 billion

Although the base salary for making the sequel to this hit of the eighties was much lower, Tom Cruise has become the highest paid, thanks to the agreement that allows him to obtain a percentage of the income from the first gross dollar, according to the weekly American Variety. At the box office alone, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1.3 billion. “It was something that the ‘Top Gun’ people had been asking for 36 years and I was like… how are we going to do this?” the actor said in an interview with the Australian program Sunrise last May. “Doing the original, that was one thing, but how do we create something to give that audience the same kind of experience? It’s something I’ve lived with for many years.”

2 Will Smith

$35 million

Next on the list, with the not inconsiderable but considerably lesser $35 million, is Will Smith. This figure, again according to Variety, is what is pocketed by “Emancipation”, a film that narrates the escape of a slave from a plantation whose owners almost killed him. “I have always avoided making movies about slavery,” the actor told GQ in September of last year. “Early in my career… I didn’t want to show black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to represent black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give Tom Cruise. And the first time I considered it was with ‘Django’. But I didn’t want to make a movie about slavery that was about revenge.”

3 Leonardo DiCaprio

$30 million

In third place is Leonardo DiCaprio, who will receive $30 million to play Ernest Burkhart in director Martin Scorsese’s next feature, the western “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The film, based on the book of the same name by David Grann, deals with the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s and the subsequent investigation by the FBI. It is not the first time that DiCaprio has put himself under Scorsese’s orders. He has done it before in “The Departed”, “Gangs of New York”, “The Aviator”, “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”. In addition to these titles, the actor has other successes to his credit such as “The Revenant”, for which he won his only Oscar to date, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “Django Unchained” and “Inception”. “, among other.

4 Dwayne Johnson

$22.5 million

Since he made his leap from the WWE ring to the movies several years ago, Dwayne Johnson has shown that every step he has taken has been safe because he understands the show and knows what people like. In fact, before the coronavirus crisis he was already the highest paid actor in Hollywood. According to Variety, the salary of “The Rock” for having given life to “Black Adam”, a movie from the DC universe that will be released on October 21 in our country, is 22.5 million dollars, almost 10 million more than Jason Momoa in “Aquaman 2” (15 million).

5 Margot Robbie

$12.5 million

You have to go down to the eighteenth position on the list to find the first actress. She is Margot Robbie and she is in that position thanks to the $ 12.5 million that she will collect for “Barbie”. In this heavy-dose pink film directed by Greta Gerwig, Robbie plays Mattel’s famous doll, who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and is thrown into the real world. The turning point in the 32-year-old actress’s career came in 2013 with “The Wolf of Wall Street” and since then she has added other titles to her filmography such as “Bombshell”, “I, Tonya”, “Once Upon a Time”. …In Hollywood”, “Birds of Prey” or “Dreamland”, among others.