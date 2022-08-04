the juicy commission received by Lewandowski’s agent – Foot11.com

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest moves since the start of this summer transfer window. Wishing to leave Bayern, Robert Lewandowski did everything to join FC Barcelona. More

A soap opera that has found its epilogue

And his wish was, after some wanderings, respected. Because yes, even if its former leaders had no intention of seeing their best gunner of all categories leave, they ultimately had to resign themselves to the determination of Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona striker – Icon Sport

Result of the races, Robert Lewandowski has indeed become a new player of FC Barcelona. To secure the services of the former borussen, the Blaugrana have put a tad in their pocket. A sum of around 45 million euros will thus have been necessary to bend the German club. And in any transaction, agents and intermediaries also play a key role. The opportunity for them to rub their hands.

the transfer of Lewandowski, a boon for Zahavi

This is particularly the case of the representative of Robert Lewandowski. Especially since this character is very well known within the world football landscape since it is Pini Zahavi. The latter was notably a major player in the arrival of Neymar Jr at PSG.

Who says big transfer, also says big commission. And as far as Pini Zahavi is concerned, the least we can say is that this transaction paid off big for him. Indeed, according to information published by The Athletic, Robert Lewandowski’s agent would have received a very tidy sum. If the Iberian press evoked a rather staggering figure by exposing some 20 million euros, the British media tempers by estimating the gain of the super agent at around 10 million euros. 10 million euros is also what Pini Zahavi received as a commission when Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017.