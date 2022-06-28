The juicy contract with which Johnny Depp would return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

After being removed from the cast of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in 2018, it seems that now it is Disney who wants back to Johnny Depp to embody the captain Jack Sparrow, but to get the actor to return to the franchise, international sources assure that the production house could offer him up to more than 300 million dollars and ensure his return to the film, will he accept?

Now that Johnny Depp won the lawsuit he filed against Amber Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation, it seems that there is no impediment that stops Disney from seeking the return of the 58-year-old actor, playing one of the most feared pirates in the Caribbean. But will this amount be enough for him to accept the invitation? Let us remember that, during the trial, Depp assured that he would not work with the film producer again, who expressed that he would see him as the guilty party until he proved his innocence.

Piloting the Black Pearl for more than 15 years, Depp’s return seems imminent, as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Johnny are made for each other. “Poptopic” reported that, despite recent statements where he assured that he would no longer collaborate with Disney, the actor is in talks, after he won the case against Amber Heard, to make his debut in the franchise again with a deal. 301 million dollars.

Of the two parties, the source indicated that Disney is the most interested in smoothing things over with the actor, since he is one of the most sought after in the industry and since his innocence was proven, the public has shown an open acceptance in favor of the actor. performer, so adding him to the cast would be very promising when it comes to raising a good amount of money at the box office.



Although a source assures that no, that the producer approached the actor before the resolution favored him: “They contacted the actor before his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked him if he would be interested in returning for another pirate movie or two”, assured “Poptopic”.

Depp’s return to the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow would consist of two projects: the next “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie and a series where the first years of the pirate’s life will be told: “What I can tell you is that the studio has already written a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” the source detailed.

But as if more than 300 million dollars were not enough, Disney is so interested in making peace with the actor that it seems that they will add another amount, destined for a charity that Depp will choose to, in this way, demonstrate the goodwill that there is behind the footage.

