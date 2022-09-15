The Julia Roberts hair color that you will love to try if you have golden highlights or are brunette

There is no public appearance where we can stop admiring Julia Roberts. In addition to dazzling us on screen with her great interpretive professionalism, she captivates us with her ultra-flattering beauty looks. Always bet on simplicity as a letter of introduction, without accusing an excess of makeup, or losing the north with trends that transform your identity. Juicy skin, soft lips and marked eyes usually always accompany a pristine mane.

His hair has always been a source of adulation. From the vivid red curls of beautiful woman even the blonde highlights that he wore a few months ago and that he has maintained for a long period of his maturity. And, yes, with length. Julia Roberts has long hair and if to take care of it and ensure that she looks in her best shape it is necessary to change the color, she does it. This spring surprise us leaving behind her blonde streaks in favor of a copper hair that reminded us a lot of that young woman who captivated the world from the streets of Rodeo Drive.

Julia Roberts and her magnificent hazelnut hair.Gtres Online

Light and body in the hair of Julia Roberts

This fall, to settle the change from blonde to copper, the actress has given a slight twist to a more hazelnut finish. Halfway between the most intense cooper and chocolate brown, Julia Roberts’ hair gain in luminosity and improves the appearance of the hair after wearing golden highlights. The hair, when bleached, tends to show a damaged appearance over time. Hence, darkening is a great option to clean up your appearance.

The key is not to take your hair too dull. The coppery character of Julia Roberts’ color not only does not take away light from her face, but also gives it an extra shine with a very flattering rejuvenating effect. And, more following the mecha techniquecontouring to lighten the ends that move around the face to flatter your facial features. In fact, that game of color where the roots and middle embrace the most solid base and then fade a few tones at the ends gives the hair a lot of texture and movement.

It may interest you