The Julia Roberts midi dress that is one of the favorites of this summer

There are movie looks that are truly memorable: The Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, the wedding dress designed by Vivienne Westwood for ‘Carrie’s’ wedding in ‘Sex and the City’ or just about every dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’. In this list it is also necessary to add the iconic brown polka dot midi dress that Julia Roberts wore in the movie ‘Pretty Woman’.

Now, 32 years later, the Oscar-winning actress has brought this cut of dress back into fashion, which is very flattering for women of all ages. On this occasion, the actress chose a slightly more current design by incorporating a subtle side opening. In the summer season, these types of dresses can be worn with sandals and sneakers, but in autumn they are also very flattering when combined with boots. “As we all know, there are fashions that always come back. And for all the nostalgic women who love romantic movies, it is very likely that you will like this Overthesea brand dress that Julia Roberts shows us. It is a midi dress, with a romantic liberty print with very small flowers and a very seductive opening”, indicated the designer Nacho Herdt.



Julia Roberts

In addition, the designer and stylist assured that this style of dress is really very versatile, being the ideal cut for women over 50 years of age, although its design is so comfortable and flattering that everyone will want to wear it.. “This design has the right characteristics to be used for any occasion of the day. If you prefer a more urban option, you can combine it with sneakers or ankle boots, in combination with the indispensable leather jacket, which rocks any look and will look spectacular to go to a bar with friends”, said Herdt.

The stylist also offered some simple tips to be able to wear this mini-length dress in the best way. “For tall women it is ideal to wear it with flat sandals or high boots. And always with short coats that are somewhat fitted at the waist”, indicated the designer. Likewise, he indicated that, in the case of taller women, he recommends “wearing it with heeled sandals and that they are not tied at the ankle, since this shortens the leg visually. As for coats, it is ideal to choose short sweaters, cardigans or coats at the waist”.

In addition to wearing one of the most beautiful and flattering dresses of the season, actress Julia Roberts wanted to benefit a Ukrainian brand, in the midst of a terrible war, by promoting the designs of the creators of the brand ‘OvertheSea’, founded in 2016 in Kyiv, Ukraine. “Dreams come true and happiness comes when you least expect it. And you appreciate it like never before. @elizabethstewart1 and @juliaroberts supported not only our brand, but all of Ukraine. We are immensely happy to be able to communicate with the world and draw attention to our country. All the people of Ukraine sincerely thank you for your help and this incredible support for Ukrainian culture and business.”