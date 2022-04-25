The Julia Roberts series, the return of Kaley Cuoco and the documentary series that completes the fashion production: these are the best premieres of the weekend

After the return of Russian Doll and the arrival of a new technological drama in our lives, with Elizabeth Holmes as the protagonist, the weekend is full of television possibilities. And we appreciate it, because autumn has returned to our lives and curling up on the sofa with a good blanket and a good series is an ideal plan before spring afternoons take us out of the house. And the proposals could not be better, because the menu is loaded with familiar faces such as

Kaley Cuocoestablished stars like Julia Roberts and basketball players who are once again the center of attention for themselves and for fiction.

Before David Simon returns to our lives, before the ladies of the presidents of the United States become protagonists and before, two years later, our favorite English ladies return with the second season of

Gentleman Jack, we can decide if we bet on a historical drama with hints of a thriller, a comedy with crimes and mystery, a Spanish production that is less harsh than it seems and a documentary series. Does anyone give more?

Julia Roberts in an image from the Gaslit series. /



starzplay



We are going to start the selection for the one that opens on Sunday, the last one, but the plot and the cast are well worth it. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star

Gaslit, the seven-episode miniseries that we can see in Spain through Starzplay. Based on the podcast titled Slow Burn, this historical drama centers on Martha Mitchell,

Nixon’s Attorney General’s wifeJohn Mitchell. Recognized by everyone in his state, Arkansas, and known for his overwhelming personality, Mitchell was the first person to go public with one of the biggest scandals in American politics, Watergate.

Together with Roberts and Penn, in this series created by Robbie Pickering we find a

cast full of recognized television names and recognizable. Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Shea Whigham (Perry Mason), Nelson Franklin (Veep), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Amy Landecker ( MINX) or Chris Messina (The Sinner) are some of the performers who work on this new revision of a classic theme that nonetheless promises to offer us a new point of view on the case that ended (politically) with Nixon.

Kaley Cuoco in an image from the second season of The Flight Attendant /



HBO MAX



Among the most talked about comedies of 2021 was the television return of Kaley Cuoco,

The Flight Attendant. And although it might well seem like a closed story, and a single season, the HBO Max production returns with eight new episodes in which we will see Cassie Bowden starting a new stage. She has moved to Los Angeles, has been sober for a while and, in her spare time, works as a CIA agent. But when an assignment abroad leads her to witness a murder, she inadvertently finds herself drawn into another intrigue of international scope.

Together with Cuoco we will see Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez, Griffin Matthews and Deniz Akdeniz in this Steve Yockey production, as well as TR Knight as a recurring character in the role of his brother. Callie Hernández, Mo McRae and JJ Soria make their debut in the series, and as guest stars we will see

Sharon StoneMae Martin, and Margaret Cho among others.

Blanca Portillo and Marta Hazas in an image from the Prime Video series, Better Days. /



Amazon Prime Video



The national proposal of the weekend comes from the hand of Amazon Prime Video with the production

Better days. Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido, creators of Kings of the Night, are responsible for this fiction that follows the process of overcoming the mourning of five strangers who coincide in a group therapy for parents who have suffered a loss. At the head of it is Dr. Laforet, a psychologist with unconventional methods, full of irony and who hides a great secret.

White Portillothe last Goya for best actress for Maixabel, plays Laforet, while his patients are Francesc Orella (Merlí), a successful control freak businessman who cannot manage his three daughters, Marta Hazas (Velvet) as Sara, a doctor who has to support her 8-year-old son, Alba Planas (Skam), as Graci, a young university student, and Erik Elías (Betty in NY) as Pardo, a Mexican rocker who has to take care of his children, whom he doesn’t seen for a decade.

Magic Johnson in an image from his docuseries, They Call Me Magic Johnson. /



appletv+



To finish this selection we do it with a documentary series, They Call Me Magic Johnson, which premieres on Friday Apple TV +. A production that can already be interesting by itself, but if we are also enjoying the HBO Max series,

Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty It becomes a must for any basketball lover.

Comprised of four episodes, it features intimate interviews with the famed player, as well as a cast of

stellar figures of the NBAtestimonies with which the cinematographic life of one of the most outstanding icons of the modern era is built.