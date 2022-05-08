the July 2022 check will be richer

Bonuses and concessions. 14 billions have been allocated by the executive to alleviate the consequences of the surge in bills and fuel and to support families and businesses. They range from the bonus of 200 euros for 28 million taxpayers with an income of less than 35 thousand euros per year, to the 100 million increase in the rent fund.

One of the most important (and perhaps unexpected) measures approved with the Aid decree is certainly the one that provides for the disbursement of a one-off bonus of 200 euros to incomes of up to 35 thousand euros per year. The contribution will not be structural, but will be paid once and that’s it: it is therefore a sort of extra aid to support the purchasing power of families.

Who is entitled to the € 200 bonus

The bonus will go to all workers and pensioners with a maximum income of 35 thousand euros, an audience of about 28 million Italians. Seasonal workers, unemployed and domestic workers are also included. Not only that: among the beneficiaries there will also be self-employed workers, as well as citizens’ income earners (which at first it was thought to exclude). For employees and retirees, the extra 200 euros should be paid in the July paycheck.

The maxi allowance for employees and retirees

A particularly lucky month of July is therefore expected for those employees and retirees who are entitled to the fourteenth: this year the bonus of 200 euros will also be added to the extra month. Yes, but who is entitled to the “bonus” that is usually paid in July? As far as workers are concerned, the right to a fourteenth is not established by law but has been introduced by sector collective agreements therefore, at least as regards employees, it depends on the agreement signed with the company.

As for pensioners, the 14th is due to those who are at least 64 years old and have an overall income of up to a maximum of 1.5 times the minimum annual pension of the Employee Pension Fund up to 2016 and up to 2 times the minimum annual pension of the Employee Fund. since 2017.

The extra allowance is paid with the month’s salary in July or in December if the age requirement of 64 is reached from 1 August onwards. In both cases there is no need to submit an application.

The social bonus bills

With the Aid decree, the government also confirmed the bill bonus for the third quarter of 2022 for those with Isee below 12 thousand euros or 20 thousand if with at least 4 dependent children. The measure is also retroactive: those who are entitled to it can apply the discount from the beginning of the year; in the case of bills already paid, the discount will be offset in subsequent bills or will be recognized through a refund. It is a bonus paid automatically, provided you have submitted the ISEE declaration.

Fuel bonus

Among the interventions to deal with the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and the increases in energy prices, the Draghi government has also given the green light to a new decree concerning the price of fuels. What changes compared to before? The Council of Ministers approved the extension until July 8 of the cut in the excise tax on fuels, which also extends to methane for which, for the same period, VAT is reduced from 22% to 5%. The cut in excise duty for petrol and diesel is always worth 25 cents, to which VAT is added at 22%. In total, the consumer discount on the prices of the two fuels amounts to 30.5 cents. For LPG, on the other hand, the reduction remains 8.5 cents, to reach 10.27 cents by adding VAT.