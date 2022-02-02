The jungle book becomes a musical

With the natural intuition of the great authors, Robert Wilson puts the hottest contemporary topic of the moment, the relationship of men with the environment and animals, the care and protection of the latter at the center of the show “Jungle Book” , understood in its most inclusive sense: “It was my aunt – explains the author – who read me” The Jungle Book “when I was a child, in Texas, and then Pierre Bergé (companion of Yves Saint Laurent ed) in Paris, to suggest that I draw a show from it. It seemed to me that this was the right moment, because we have many reasons for concern for the environment, for the fate of animals and because it is important today to understand how important the family is ». Colors, dance, allusions, acrobatics and humor season the reinterpretation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic in the show created by the “Theater de la Ville in Paris”, co-produced by the Teatro della Pergola in Florence, presented in world premiere at the Grand Theater du Luxembourg in 2019 and now on stage (from 3 to 6) at the Pergola. The definition of musical, a genre that has just returned to great relevance in the season that sees the remake of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg on the big screen, does not entirely satisfy the author: “Labels are deceptive – observes Wilson -. In my opinion all theater is music and all theater is dance. The most suitable word is opera, because it contains all the arts, architecture, painting, music, poetry, dance, lights. It is difficult for me to separate the various elements. It often happens that a theatrical piece ends up being evaluated in a fragmented way because the elements that compose it, the sets, the singing, the dance, the acting, are treated as if they were distinct from each other. For me it is not like that, everything makes up the whole ».



© Lucie Jansch

In collaboration with the folk duo “CocoRosie”, specialized in the language of the surreal, Wilson paints a colorful universe in three acts where the panther wears a bright shirt like that of a wearer of the latest Parisian fashion shows, where the elephant has skin black and drawn ears, where the forest is a rock stage full of movement and sensuality: «My work has always been closely linked to the observation of animal behavior, much more than to any type of acting school. Animals are present in all my works, there were even in a show of ’67 -’68 dedicated to Sigmund Freud. I grew up with animals and by watching them I learned a lot ». The references are varied and very personal: «Walt Disney is one of the greatest artists ever existed – declares Wilson -. Andy Warhol told me one night too, but my work is very different. He is more inspired by Matisse, whom I discovered as a child, or by the cultures of the many countries in which I worked, from Latin America to the Middle East, passing through Balinese theater and the Japanese No ». Someone has accused Kipling of having always manifested a colonial attitude in his works: “he was a human being – Wilson replies – with his contradictions, like everyone else”. As an artist, Wilson continues, «I think the most important thing is to ask questions, you have to keep an open mind, keep thinking, I don’t want people to see what I see or think what I think. The interpretation of a show is up to the public and perhaps, in the long run, to the philosophers. And then I don’t think that theater should give lessons, I don’t try to change the world, but only to induce reflection ».