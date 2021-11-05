The Jurassic Park T-Rex was replaced with a cat.

Internet it is a wonderful place. Recently, someone replaced the T-Rex appearing in one of the most iconic scenes of Jurassic Park with a… Black cat, in a hilarious (but somewhat cringe) parody video.

Almost 30 years after its first theatrical release, the original work by Steven Spielberg based on dinosaurs and theme amusement parks, whose “Welcome Kit”You can retrieve via this Amazon link, it continues to inspire a large and profitable franchise. Despite the first episode, dating back to 1993, is often regarded by fans as the absolute best, there is really a lot of hype right now, regarding the upcoming release of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

At the time of its release, Jurassic Park literally gasped sboth the public and the critic, coming at a time when he was experimenting strongly with CGI effects. The end result was something that, in those days, one could hardly even imagine could be reproduced on the big screen. The dinosaurs, of course, they were the absolute protagonists of that marvel for the eyes, and the scenes involving the T-Rex were striking examples of the immense potential that cinema was developing, remaining indelibly imprinted in the entire history of the medium.

The fact of having literally made history, becoming a real cult franchise, has “exposed” Jurassic Park and his dinosaurs, a a myriad of memes, parodies and various jokes, some of which are real works of art. The latest, sensational, parody, is just a video posted on the channel YouTube Owl Kitty, which replaces, in the scene of the film that perhaps most of all has remained etched in the collective imagination, the terrible T-Rex with a… Cat.

The result, as you can see, is quite “particular”. The normally reassuring figure of the domestic cat was inserted into the sequence in a truly masterful way, especially when it is introduced. cat food. As we said at the beginning, the Internet is truly a wonderful place!