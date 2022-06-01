The jury condemns Amber Heard for defaming Johnny Depp with allegations of abuse but also punishes the actor for discrediting his ex-wife in the press

The seven members of the jury declared actress Amber Heard guilty on Wednesday in the trial promoted by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, who accused her of defamation for an article published in the press in which, without naming him, portrayed him as a abuser. The actress was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars in compensation to Depp, who demanded 50 million.

Heard in turn filed another lawsuit against the actor, also for defamation, which focused on three statements by Depp’s former lawyer in 2020 to a newspaper in which he described Heard’s accusations as a “hoax”. She demanded a payment of 100 million dollars. The jury convicted the actor, ordering him to pay $2 million.

After knowing the verdict, the actor, who is in the United Kingdom, said in a statement that this decision “gives him his life back.” “False and very serious criminal accusations were leveled at me through the media, triggering an endless barrage of hateful content even though no charges were ever filed against me,” he added.

Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard, in the courtroom during closing arguments in the trial on Friday, May 27, 2022. AP

For her part, Heard said she was disappointed by what this verdict represents for other women. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to confront the disproportionate power and influence of my ex-husband,” she said in a statement.

The jury of the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, concluded its deliberations on Wednesday morning after meeting for about nine hours over two days after the conclusion of the trial, which captivated the interest of public opinion for weeks. , causing countless memes on networks and reflections on the lasting and perverse effects of male violence.

The decision known today can be appealed to a higher court.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that portrayed him as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” according to the actor’s lawyers. , to the allegations he raised during his divorce in 2016.

American actress Amber Heard leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. The actor denied hitting her and accused her of making up those accusations of abuse of her when it was she, he said, who physically attacked him multiple times.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1964 that defamation lawsuits brought by celebrities must not only show that the claims were false and caused them harm, but that the person who made the statement had “malice,” something the jury recognized in the actions. of the actress

Heard’s accusations

Heard, who met Depp on the set of the film The Rum Diary in 2011 and married him in 2015, accused him of various incidents of alleged physical and sexual abuse before and during their marriage, saying his alleged violent episodes were generally caused by some combination of alcohol, drugs or jealousy. Depp denies being violent towards Heard or any other woman.

She recounted that the first act of physical violence occurred in 2013, claiming that he slapped her three times a day after she laughed at one of her tattoos. “I’ll never forget it,” Heard said, “it changed my life.”

The actress testified about several alleged incidents of physical violence, accusing Depp of slapping her, throwing her on the floor, pulling her hair, pushing her against a wall, headbutting her and throwing objects at her, including glasses and a phone.

In addition to the blows, one of the stories that caused the most controversy was that of the alleged sexual abuse by Deep in 2015, a month after getting married. She said the couple was in Australia for production on the fifth movie of Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp got angry and accused her of having sex with actors, something she denied.

Heard said that she confronted Depp about his drug use after he used MDMA. The two argued and he got “belligerent,” she said, punching her in the face, pushing her to the ground, strangling her, throwing her against a ping-pong table and ripping her shirt off.

She went on to say that Depp sexually assaulted her with a glass liquor bottle, Heard testified. “I couldn’t get up. I thought she was hitting me,” she added.

Depp has denied using MDMA in the case Heard alleged, saying he has ingested the drug perhaps six or seven times in his life. He denied Heard’s allegation that he had taken between eight and 10 MDMA pills that night in Australia, adding that he was sure he “would be dead” if he had.

The actor’s defense said that Heard had no medical evidence of sexual assault, something questionable from a legal point of view.

“You don’t have to seek medical attention for domestic violence. You don’t always run to a doctor when it happens,” Limor Mojdehiazad, a family law attorney in Los Angeles, told NBC News.

In his testimony, the actor described Heard as the aggressor in their relationship and the person who instigated the conflicts that sometimes led to physical altercations. He said that she subjected him to “denigrating insults” and that she acted out of a “need for conflict”.

“It could start with a slap, a shove. It could start with throwing the TV remote at my head or a glass of wine at my face,” Depp said. “It’s hard to explain, but the discussion would start here, but it would go around.” and it would become a circular thing on its own,” he described. “Now it has intensified even more and is still circular. There is no way in or out,” he added.





Depp claimed that he used drugs and alcohol as a way to psychologically cope with Heard’s alleged abuse, testifying that she also drank heavily. Depp also claimed that he began taking her mother’s “nerve pills” at the age of 11 to “escape the chaotic nature” of the abuse he says he endured as a child.

As for the evidence, Depp’s legal team presented the audio recorded during the couple’s discussions, among other materials. In one of the recordings, Heard appears to admit to “hitting” Depp while denying punching him.

In another recording, Heard says, “Tell people it was a fair fight and see what the jury and judge think. Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them, ‘I, Johnny Depp, am also a victim of domestic violence, and it was a fair fight,’ and see if people believe you or take your side.”

Heard stated that he hit Depp only in self-defense and to protect his sister, Whitney Henriquez.

The trial became a worldwide trend on social networks, users were divided between those who supported Heard, who shared the content with the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard, and those who wanted a ruling in favor of Depp, who used #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.

With information from NBCnews