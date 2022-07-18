Entertainment

‘The Justice League’, DC’s attempt to stand up to the almighty Marvel

What is it about late-night movies on TV that draw so many people to the couch? Those movies that we have seen a thousand times, but that still invite us to see them again and again; either out of nostalgia, or because laziness dominates and we prefer that television decide what we watch instead of browsing aimlessly through the infinite catalogs of streaming. Be that as it may, we will be there one more night, to end the day and, hopefully, get to disconnect.

Tonight, LaSexta has a proposal that few will be able to miss, since it is the typical movie that entertains all audiences: The Justice League (2017), the superheroes with which Zack Snyder tried to stand up to the almighty Marvel.

DC superheroes arm themselves to stand up to Marvel.

Not an easy task for the bosses of DC Comics, who had in their hands the task of creating something new with all their superheroes, in such a way that they could avoid the always long shadow of Marvel, with almost two dozen films up to that moment that swept box office. Zack Snyder was chosen in 2013 to bring Warner to the same level, first with Superman (Man of Steel2013), to later continue with Batman in its sequel (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice2016) and go to wonder-woman (2017), in whose script he actively participated.

Zack Snyder had to leave the project halfway due to the sudden death of his daughter

In Justice League, part of the death of Superman (Henry Cavill), moment in which Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), inspired by the selfless act carried out by Superman and his restored faith in humanity, decides to return to the streets, especially after knowing that they have a new enemy to beat. For this reason, he decides to recruit a team of superheroes to save the planet from a new threat, since the planetary conqueror Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons (insect-shaped creatures, fed by fear) are willing to conquer the Earth through power. combination of three boxes capable of creating and destroying planets, and ending the entire known world. Thus, he joins his team to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher); trusting that they can resolve in time a conflict that could plunge the planet into an unprecedented catastrophe.

Horizontal

Batman and Superman meet again.

AP

A project that had a budget of no less than 300 million dollars, which makes it one of the most expensive films in the history of cinema. The film raised just double the amount invested, which for many critics is a certain economic failure and that forever eliminated the possibility of a sequel.

A second part that never came… As they thought

This film was announced in 2014 and was expected to be the first part of a larger project, with a second installment supposed to arrive in 2020. However, that sequel never came; instead of him, Zack Snyder released his “version” of the story, four hours of footage of The Justice League that it was released in 2021 and that, unlike the version that was released in theaters years before, it was much more praised by the followers of the DC characters.

Still from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021).

Furthermore, after the success of wonder-woman (2017) and Aquaman (2018), Warner and DC realized that they are much better at storytelling solo. There were plans to release a sequel this year focused on the character of Flash, but the project has been delayed to 2023 due to legal problems and controversies experienced by actor Ezra Miller. Who we will see is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who is once again under the orders of Jaume Collet-Serra in Black Adam (2022); the sequel to Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2022), batgirl (2022) and the sequel to Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), which will arrive with a role of Amber Heard reduced after having experienced more than media legal problems with Johnny Depp.

