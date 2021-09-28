THE JUSTICE OF THE NIGHT DEATH WISH / On Rai 2 the film with Charles Bronson

The Death Wish – Death Wish is none other than the remake of the 1974 film of the same name, starring Charles Bronson. At first the director of this crime film was supposed to be Sylvester Stallone. Later, however, the actor of Rocky and Rambo declared that he would not direct this film and the role of director was given to Eli Roth. Death Wish was produced with a budget of 30 million and grossed a whopping 41 million. In a scene from the film, it is seen that the protagonist Paul learns to shoot by watching a series on Youtube called Full Metal Tactics . Eli Roth wanted to mention this telefilm in honor of the actor Vincent D’Onofrio, co-star of the film, who also starred in Full Metal Jacket, released in 1987. The protagonist of the Death Wish, Bruce Willis , has made a lot of talk lately, as he said he continues to get along with his ex Demi Moore.

Death Wish Death Wish, directed by Eli Roth

Death Wish Death Wish it goes broadcast on Rai 2 today, 27 September. The broadcast of this film will take place starting at 21.20. This cinematic work can be included among the detective feature films. The protagonists of this film are Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise. The Death Wish – Death Wish was released in cinemas all over the world in the year 2018. The director of this detective film is Eli Roth.

The latter is famous for directing the film Hostel, which was also advertised by Quentin Tarantino. The music of the feature film in question was created by Ludwig Göransson, who won the Oscar for the soundtrack of Black Panther. Bruce Willis is therefore known for having starred in numerous action films such as the Crystal Trap and Armageddon.

The Death Wish Death Wish, the plot of the film

Death Wish Death Wish is set in the city of Chicago. This is where Paul Kersey lives, who is a highly respected brilliant surgeon. Man leads a quiet and somewhat monotonous existence. Paul also loves his wife Lucy and daughter Jordan very much. However, the serenity of this family was soon destroyed by a sudden event. One day, in fact, three thugs break into Paul’s house.

These criminals are kidnapping Kersey and his women. Eventually the Delinquents run away with the surgeon’s money, not before killing Lucy and seriously injuring Jordan. Paul, therefore, is deeply shaken by the tragedy that has befallen him. At first he just can’t figure out who could have hurt his family so badly. Kersey then asks the investigators to do just their investigations, but unfortunately he is unable to get satisfactory answers from the police.

In fact, investigators are failing to solve various murder cases that are upsetting the city of Chicago, due to the few resources and the few men they have available. To prevent the death of his wife and the injury of his daughter from going unpunished, Paul then decides to take justice for himself. All this will lead the man to lead a double life, to find the thugs who have destroyed his family.

Video, the trailer for the movie “The Death Wish Death Wish”

