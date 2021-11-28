The Juve method was the modus operandi of Italian football: the pillory will also come for other clubs

A league – The Juve method on capital gains could soon expand to other football clubs as well. Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport does not exclude other investigations in this regard:

“The trial at Juve is the trial of Italian football, in its entirety, and what can be defined as its” adjusted reality “: a method of regulating transactions according to a code of clever ones substantially shared by all. So much so that capital gains have been considered for years the remedy to heal club accounts. One eye has been turned off, and sometimes two. The domestic jurisdiction of football has been for decades a free space, where the rules make them the strongest, and the organs of control are part of the system The rest of Italian football, the presidents and sporting directors who are friends of the bianconeri and those of rivals, the Lega and the federal institutions do not delude themselves that they can look from the outside at what the Turin prosecutor is ascertaining. Since the contradictions of the system are at a point of no return. Without an open market, but regulated and transparent, the pillory will sooner or later reach everyone “.