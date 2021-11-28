Sports

The Juve method was the modus operandi of Italian football: the pillory will also come for other clubs

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

CorSport - The Juve method was the modus operandi of Italian football: the pillory will also arrive for other clubs

The investigation could also involve other companies.

A league – The Juve method on capital gains could soon expand to other football clubs as well. Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport does not exclude other investigations in this regard:

“The trial at Juve is the trial of Italian football, in its entirety, and what can be defined as its” adjusted reality “: a method of regulating transactions according to a code of clever ones substantially shared by all. So much so that capital gains have been considered for years the remedy to heal club accounts. One eye has been turned off, and sometimes two. The domestic jurisdiction of football has been for decades a free space, where the rules make them the strongest, and the organs of control are part of the system The rest of Italian football, the presidents and sporting directors who are friends of the bianconeri and those of rivals, the Lega and the federal institutions do not delude themselves that they can look from the outside at what the Turin prosecutor is ascertaining. Since the contradictions of the system are at a point of no return. Without an open market, but regulated and transparent, the pillory will sooner or later reach everyone “.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Best Fifa Football Awards: Jorginho, Donnarumma, Conte and Mancini i corsa

6 days ago

First the sales, then the restyling Juve starts in midfield: ‘Goals are only possible if …’

3 weeks ago

Racist chants in Ibra, Curva Sud Roma closed one shift with conditional

4 weeks ago

Giro d’Italia 2022 stages Emilia Romagna. Here is the Santarcangelo Reggio Emilia

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button