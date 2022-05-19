The karaoke version of MAMMA MÍA! arrives at the drive-in

Next Wednesday, May 25, the karaoke version of MAMMA MÍA! to the Madrid drive-in. You can enjoy this classic musical film from your car, in addition to singing the songs of ABBA as if you were part of the cast of the movie. To do this, all you have to do is tune in to the drive-in radio station and enjoy the best sound.

The venue opens its doors at 8:20 p.m., and the projection begins at 9:50 p.m., so you can enjoy the big wheel and the food trucks until the movie starts. You will also be able to demonstrate your talent as a singer at the open microphone before the movie.

You can find more information about the screening and buy your tickets here.

The movie of MAMMA MIA! It is based on the musical of the same name. Catherine Johnsonwhich premiered at the Prince Edward Theater in London in 1999. In 2008, the director Phyllida Lloyd brought the musical to theaters. The film stars meryl streep, amanda seyfried, Pierce Brosnan Y Colin Firth.

And in case you want more, the theatrical version of MAMMA MÍA! returns to Madrid at the hands of SOM Produce. The musical will premiere at the Rialto Theater in October 2022. The artistic team is made up of David Serrano (adaptation to Spanish), John Charles Fisher (address), Iker Karrera (choreographies), John Miquel Perez (music direction) and Gabriela Salaverri (Costume Design). The cast is not yet known.