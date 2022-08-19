The Kardashian family gathered for a big alcoholic evening … with Justin Bieber!

The Kardashian family was reunited this Thursday, August 18 to attend the 818 Tequila Investor’s Event, a party that took place in Malibu and was hosted by Kendall Jenner. The latter, separated from basketball player Devin Booker, obviously pulled out all the stops for the occasion, opting for a sublime white tight dress with a thigh slit, thus leaving appear her model figure. Stiletto heels and a black leather bag perfectly complemented this resplendent outfit.

Her sister Khloe also caused a stir in a denim jacket and tight black jumpsuit, paired with a small green Hermès Birkin bag, layered diamond necklaces as well as matching earrings, reports the DailyMail. Kylie, who came with her daughter Stormi (fruit of her love affair with rapper Travis Scott), wore a striking smoky gray dress with a marbled texture. She was notably spotted chatting with her mother Kris’ (also present) boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as they left the event.

Prestigious guests

Less present as a general rule than her other sisters for this kind of family gatherings, Kim Kardashian was indeed part of it. Kanye West’s ex-wife, still with her blonde hair dye, showed off her divine curves in a gorgeous body-hugging gray jumpsuit, complete with blue heeled thigh-high boots. But that’s not all, since apart from this string of stars all belonging to the Kardashian clan, great personalities also attended the event, starting with Justin Bieber who, in a style streetwear, appeared arm in arm with his wife Hailey, Kendall’s best friend. The latter had opted for a very sexy black blazer dress.

Jaden, the son of Will Smith, also appeared during this evening, in a very colorful look. He was accompanied by her sister Willow. Beautiful people therefore for this evening which promotes the brand of Tequila 818 by Kendall Jenner.

