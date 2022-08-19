The Kardashian family reunited for a Tequila party, Caitlyn in the game

Seraphine Roger



08/19/2022 at 15:55

The Kardashian clan met in full force for an evening in Malibu, orchestrated by Kendall Jenner.

Almost the entire Kardashian family was present this Thursday, August 18 for the launch of Kendall Jenner’s latest tequila. The model was able to count on the support of her relatives and friends to taste the latest achievement of her brand 818 Tequila. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was accompanied by her partner Corey Gamble. Her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, was also present. As for the sisters, it was Khloe and Kim who made the trip to support their youngest.

The bottle, and its figure-of-eight design, was probably the big star of the evening. She found herself on all the Instagram accounts of the family members, who did not fail, at the same time, to salute the work of Kendall Jenner. Its contents bear the name of Eight Reserve. A few key figures usually gravitating around the clan attended the big evening. Among them, Justin Bieber, with his wife Hailey on his arm. He was also promoting his own clothing brand, wearing a large Drew-stamped sweatshirt.

What’s next after this ad

Lingerie with Skims and makeup with KKW for Kim, clothing line with Good American for Khloe, wellness with Poosh for Kourtney, makeup with Kylie Cosmetics for the last, all the Kardashians had already launched their own brand. Kendall Jenner preferred to try spirits. After four years in the making, its 818 Tequila brand was officially launched last February. The success is massive and the 26-year-old young woman provides well-honed communication on the networks where she appears, very often, accompanied by the famous bottle.