The Kardashian-Jenner clan canceled the Christmas party for the first time in 42 years

The whole world is reviewing plans for the Christmas 2020, to do its part by respecting the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be different festivals for everyone, Kardashian-Jenner clan including that he deleted the feast that traditionally gave the evening of The Eve with many famous guests.

He revealed it Khloé Kardashian in a tweet responding to a fan, explaining that it will be the first time in 42 years that the party will not be held: “Covid cases are out of control in California. So we decided not to hold the Christmas Eve party this year. It will be the first time since 1978“.

“Health and safety first – added – Taking this pandemic seriously is a duty“.

Some time ago, when the restrictions were relaxed, the 36-year-old had talked about the possibility of being able to give the party “in a smaller way“. Unfortunately, like the rest of the world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had to revise its programs.

For sure in Christmas 2020 there will be many video calls of all. Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have already moved forward with a joke via FaceTime pulled to several famous friends: go here to see Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction and other well-known faces.

