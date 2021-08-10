News

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has officially said goodbye to the family reality show

11 January 2021




















The clan Kardashian-Jenner closed an”era saying goodbye to the family reality show.

Kris Jenner Kourtney Island Kardashian Kim Kardashian Khloé Kardashian Rob Kardashian Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick (Kourtney’s ex-husband) had announced the closure of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last September and now the very last day of filming has arrived.

Kim documented some of the final moments under the eye of the cameras, such as the microphones they carried for years.

After the last clapperboard, he made a toast: “Hi guys we just finished shooting forever. Forever, always. We’re done. We’ll never shoot again, it’s crazy – said the 40-year-old – So we’re having a drink with the crew in my garden, we toast to 15 years and 20 seasons of madness and a lot of love.”

Khloé Kardashian has instead posted a video in which you can see the cookies with the faces of each member of the family, made for the occasion.

Kylie Jenner showed the look she chose for the last day of filming, in total white.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians era started in 2007 and gave the family the notoriety it has today.

But currently the #Riccanza of the clan no longer comes from the reality show: Kim Kardashian explained that they earn a lot more with Instagram that with an entire season of the show.

In reality, the Kardashian-Jenners have not said goodbye to TV completely because at the end of 2020 they signed a contract to produce new content on the US platform Hulu (while KUWTK aired on E!).

ph: getty images











