The Kardashian-Jenner clan reunited for the first time at the Met Gala

For the first time, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was complete. The five sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner, walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian had never appeared on the “red carpet” before. Mixing punk and glamour, the eldest of the family arrived on the arm of her husband, Travis Barker. Khloé Kardashian, for her part, perfectly respected the theme of the year, “Gilded Glamour”, in her tight and gold dress from Moschino.

Regulars of the gala, Kendall and Kylie Jenner arrived at the same time. The youngest wore an Off-White wedding dress, as well as a white cap, while Kendall opted for a long black dress, the train of which was several meters. But all the attention was obviously on Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye West’s ex-wife donned a dress that Marilyn Monroe chose in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy.

What’s next after this ad

Matriarch Kris Jenner was also spotted in a stunning yellow Oscar de la Renta dress. She arrived on the arm of her boyfriend, 41-year-old Corey Gamble. “I’m so proud of all their looks. We all prepared together today. I will go up high [des escaliers] and watch them come in,” said the tribe’s mother, proud of her children.