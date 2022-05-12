The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are fans of these French eco-responsible dresses

French fashion brands have always found favor with the eyes of celebrities around the world. Particularly with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And these claws are not only those from haute couture. After Jacquemus, for whom Kendall Jenner had also paraded, Maximilan Davis or Ludovic de Saint Sernin, another French designer caught the eye of the most fashionable sisters of the moment: Antonin Tron.

On their Instagram accounts, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner unveiled pieces from the Atlein label, created by the young stylist. Identifiable thanks to an iconic drape, the two sisters have made it their new fashion favourite.

Ecology and fashion: perfect harmony

Recycling is at the center of Antonin Tron’s collections. A nature lover, the stylist makes it a point of honor to create eco-responsible pieces. For his spring-summer 2022 collection, the Frenchman used an innovative new material, the “Seaqual”. A polyester fiber recycled from ocean waste.

However, for the young designer, no compromise is made between ecology and fashion. The proof: Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian love her dresses. The youngest of the family has indeed fallen for a long white dress with a V-neck and t-shirt sleeves. Her eldest, meanwhile, put on an asymmetrical apple green dress, very close to the body. Two pieces both chic and elegant, with a touch of glamor, essential among the Kardashian-Jenners. Pieces as desirable as green. We love !