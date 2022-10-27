The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are the queens of vintage… The proof in 12 looks

We know it: the vintage frenzy has taken over fashion. On the red carpet, at a party or elsewhere, nothing wows the gallery more than a look from the runway archives. Between the jewel thong Gucci era Tom Ford and the outfits jean paul Gaultier 2000s, the clan Kardashian Jenner has become a master in the art of finding the vintage nugget that will ignite the web. In recent years, the five sisters have indeed displayed themselves in high-end vintage looks, especially Kim Kardashianwho donned the famous dress of Marilyn Monroe made by Norman Norell at the Met Gala last May.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan swears by vintage

Kendall Jennershe has distinguished herself above all with a series of creations jean paul Gaultier, a designer that she particularly appreciates and that she honored with skirts, dresses and even a sublime “cyber baba” top from the spring-summer 1996 collection of the house. We also saw the denim top Roberto Cavalli or in total look Dior vintage (top, boots and bags). As for his sister, Kylie Jennershe showed up with vintage Versace, Thierry Mugler, Like boys, Fendi and Chanel. Handpicked pieces that she does not hesitate to combine with things from more recent collections. Another great fashion moment, the whole family was dressed in Dolce & Gabbana from head to toe at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and of Travis Barker in Italy. The new lady Bakerunveiled an alternative and flamboyant bridal look: she wore a corseted mini dress in lace and satin, with a floor-trailing veil, while Khloe Kardashian sported a stylish dress vamp tattooed with a leopard print. On their side, kendall and Kylie Jenner lined up several very successful floral looks.

Translation Julie Ackermann.

Article originally published in Vogue UK.