the Kardashian reality show continues… on Hulu!

Millions of viewers, on the channel And! Entertainment, followed for 21 seasons the events of the Kardashian sisters. When they started filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kendall and Kylie Jenner were still little girls. The public has become attached to these “glossy and social” family members because, practically, grew up with them, through their loves, their commercial adventures, the children who were born from their ties. For this reason, the news that this year would be the last season, had thrown them into despair. “Orphans of the Kardashians,” they wrote on the web.

Now, however, they can rest assured. The sisters have announced that they will not end their reality show. they will simply move. They will pass by E! Entertainment to the Hulu streaming platform. The occasion was Disney’s Investor Day, an event that reveals all the news of the media entertainment of the next season. According to reports, the Kardashians have signed a deal for many, many millions of dollars. Why did they do it? Now with the power acquired thanks to social networks and their entrepreneurial initiatives, the E! Entertaiment was no longer needed.

Hulu however can only be seen in the United States and Japan. For the rest of the world the Kardashians have relied on the international streaming service “Star”. The transition from channel E! Entertainment at Hulu will almost certainly happen at the end of 2021. In the meantime, in fact, all the episodes of the twenty-first season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” will have to air.

Of course, to the most “savvy” in the industry it seemed strange that the Kardashian-Jenner decided to stop such a fruitful reality show. It is true that each “sister” has her own social profiles to post her “feats”. But going on air on a national channel always has its prestige. Although the ratings, after a long time, have suffered a decline. And then there’s the second generation of Kardashians to follow. How can we not imagine that soon the cameras will film the school exploits, the first loves, the sporting successes and the teen-parties of Kim’s children, Khloe, Robert, Kourtney and Kylie?

Economic reasons aside, to have pushed mom Kris, the manager of the group, to terminate the contract with E! Entertainment it may have been a “familiar” reason. The new agreement in fact does not provide among the “contracted” West, Kanye. The “Momager” would be tired of the tantruries of him, suffering from bipolar syndrome and reluctant to the necessary care. He is afraid that his constant intemperateness could damage the “family brand”, the “Kardashian brand”. Kanye then lately would try several times to put his mouth in the show with unsolicited personal opinions. And Kris Jenner didn’t like it. How can we blame her? Was it not she who transformed five cute girls, for heaven’s sake, in world social stars?

However, on Twitter the whole Kardashian family said they were happy for the new adventure. That, given the number of grandchildren of grandmother Kris Jenner, it could last another twenty-one seasons.

Photo credits: Instagram, Facebook