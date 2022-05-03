The Kardashian sisters: this colossal lawsuit they won in Los Angeles against Blac Chyna

After two weeks of trial, the Kardashian clan won their case against Blac Chyna, the ex-girlfriend of their brother Rob, who claimed no less than 100 million dollars. Busy walking the Met Gala red carpet, the Kardashian sisters learned the news through their lawyer.

Nothing could have stopped the Kardashians from heading to New York for the Met Gala, not even a $100 million lawsuit. This Monday, May 2, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner were all present for the unmissable particularly extravagant mass organized by Anna Wintour, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While Kim Kardashian had made the trip with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, her big sister Kourtney was on the arm of her fiancé Travis Barker for this exceptional evening which brought together all the cream of Hollywood.

No question for the most famous sisters in the United States to stay in Los Angeles to attend the trial which opposed them to Blac Chyna, the ex-girlfriend of their little brother Rob. And even if $100 million was at stake ! Since April 20, the Kardashian-Jenners are indeed on the benches of the court to defend their interestsas Blac Chyna attacked them for getting the reality show canceled”Rob & Chyna“After a single season in 2016. Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend claimed to have lost a lot of money because of the Kardashians and claimed $ 100 million in damages for the damage.

“The family was delighted”

Questioned during the trial, Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child, had testified about the threatening behavior of Blac Chyna when she shared the life of her brother. “From what I remember, she sent me a slew of demon emojis and said something about how she was “counting the days” before she could hit me or something. I didn’t report anything because I thought it was empty threats“, had declared the star of 24 years.

After deliberation, the jury finally decided to agree with the Kardashians, who will not pay a penny to their former sister-in-law. “I think there was no picture in this case. The jury did a very good job, they understood. The family is delighted and grateful, they were overjoyed“, said the family lawyer following the verdict, according to remarks reported by People. An announcement that Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris were able to celebrate in their sublime outfits, live from New York.