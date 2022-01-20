The Kardashians, all about the new series coming to Disney +

The members of the family Kardashian / Jenner come up Disney + in a new television series. These US models, businesswomen and actresses have already appeared in some reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Waiting to start this intimate journey into the lives of the protagonists, let’s find out all the details about The Kardashians.

What is The Kardashians?

During Investor Day 2020 it was confirmed that the Kardashian / Jenner family would create new content distributed later on Hulu (in the United States of America) and on Disney + / Star (internationally). The members of this famous family, after saying goodbye to reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashiansare preparing to return to the small screen. The Kardashians tells a novel and intimate voyage in the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. For the moment, not very many have been released details, but it is thought that it may be a new reality show similar to previous television products. Viewers could then follow the protagonists’ personal and professional lives again. Here is the official trailer:

The protagonists

We often hear about the extended Kardashian / Jenner family, especially on social networks and in US broadcasts. The members of this family are the protagonists by The Kardashians. Who I am? Let’s find out now!

Kim Kardashian

Appeared on the front pages of many gossip newspapers and tabloids, Kim Kardashian – who posed for Playboy magazine in 2007 – is an American television personality, model and actress. Kim has become a pop culture phenomenon and was included by Time magazine (in 2015) in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The star gains huge popularity with the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In 2008 she starred in the film Disaster Movie (a feature film that got almost exclusively negative reviews). Kim Kardashian has also appeared in a few television series, including How I Met Your Mother, Beyond the Break, CSI: NY, 90210, 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls. Zoolander 2 and Ocean’s 8 are other films in which she played the TV personality. Following the success of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (consisting of 260 episodes), other shows dedicated to this family have been produced.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is the mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert. The television personality – as well as producer – often appears on US shows / talk shows, such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Queen Latifah Show, America’s Next Top Model and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Kris Jenner has also written two books: “Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian” (her autobiography) and “In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites” (a cookbook). The matriarch of the family was the narrator of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney – in addition to having appeared in several television programs, often with her sisters – she is an entrepreneur active mainly in the field of fashion (with clothing lines for adults and children) and cosmetics (she represents a line of skin care products ). Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest daughter of Kris and Robert.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe became famous thanks to her participation in the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and spin-offs. She also started a career as an entrepreneur and stylist, launching, together with her sisters, some dresses and, together with her husband, a unisex fragrance (Unbreakable). In 2012 she hosted the US version of The X-Factor with Mario Lopez.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. This American supermodel – parallel to her television career – has appeared in the advertising campaigns of many brands and is considered one of the representatives of instagirls.

Kylie Jenner

He is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. Furthermore, Kylie Jenner he starred in several video clips, including that of WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion) and Stuck with U (Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber).

The release date and streaming