The Kardashians and Megan Fox wore spectacular gothic style at Kravis’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They are married again. A few days after marrying in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, the couple hosted a gothic ceremony at L’Olivetta, a Dolce & Gabbana-owned villa in Portofino, Italy.

Where relatives like the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as well as close friends among those who met, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox wore their best outfits to see them say “I do”.

Kourtney’s sisterKim Kardashian dazzled in a figure-hugging, high-neck black dress with sheer details on the sleeves. She paired the Dolce Gabbana dress with a dramatic gold cross necklace, black heels and a small black bag.

kendall jenner, who attended hand in hand with her boyfriend Devin Booker, opted for a sleeveless pastel floral dress with a high neck, while her fringes framed her face. Kylie also wore a slinky floral dress with black spaghetti straps.

the look of Khloé was equally on topic, sporting a large crown headpiece and black gloves.. She dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

Mom Kris Jenner At the gothic-inspired wedding, she wore a pink gown with feather details and no doubt moved the crowd when she wiped away her tears as she accompanied her eldest daughter to her wedding ceremony.

Machine Gun Kelly arrived alone at the ceremony before meeting up with Megan Fox later.. She wore a blue leopard-print suit, while the Transformers actress wore a stunning black corset dress from Zuhair Murad’s fall-winter 2021 collection.