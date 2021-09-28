News

The Kardashians are back in the limelight with a new Hulu show

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

United States

09.28.2021 – 11.30 am0

The format is not clear yet, but Kris Jenner said that “you will see us grow up as a family”

HOLLYWOOD – The Kardashians are back on set. Kim posted a photo in an Instagram story in which she framed a microphone resting on her leg, labeled “Day One”. The Jenner-Kardashian family has signed a contract with Hulu which is expected to last several years.

Loading...
Advertisements

In December they announced that the last installment of the ten-year show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” would be broadcast in early 2021. Then the series would be discontinued. Fans had followed them on that adventure for 15 years, following their growth from TV stars to modern influencers, with children gradually being born and businesses flourishing. The stop of the series had shocked the world of social media. But even as they canceled the contract, the Hulu streaming service announced that the family had signed a contract for several years.

The confirmation came yesterday, with Kim posting a photo from the new set on her Instagram profile. It is not clear if the format of the new series will be different from “Keeping up with the kardashians”. But the content will be released online later this year. Kris Jenner told Hollywood Life that “on the new show, you’re going to see our family grow up. Fans have always wanted us to be ourselves ».


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

520
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
440
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
340
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
339
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
338
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
325
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
325
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
319
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
212
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top