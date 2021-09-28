The Kardashians are back in the limelight with a new Hulu show

HOLLYWOOD – The Kardashians are back on set. Kim posted a photo in an Instagram story in which she framed a microphone resting on her leg, labeled “Day One”. The Jenner-Kardashian family has signed a contract with Hulu which is expected to last several years.

In December they announced that the last installment of the ten-year show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” would be broadcast in early 2021. Then the series would be discontinued. Fans had followed them on that adventure for 15 years, following their growth from TV stars to modern influencers, with children gradually being born and businesses flourishing. The stop of the series had shocked the world of social media. But even as they canceled the contract, the Hulu streaming service announced that the family had signed a contract for several years.

The confirmation came yesterday, with Kim posting a photo from the new set on her Instagram profile. It is not clear if the format of the new series will be different from “Keeping up with the kardashians”. But the content will be released online later this year. Kris Jenner told Hollywood Life that “on the new show, you’re going to see our family grow up. Fans have always wanted us to be ourselves ».