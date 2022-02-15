The Kardashians are back on HULU and Disney Plus with a new reality show

Thirteen months after the announcement that would put an end to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the most famous sisters of America, and those most criticized, have decided to embark on an unprecedented, surprising project. Streamed on Hulu, it will have a more “political” focus than we are used to. Here is The Kardashians.

A few months after the end of one of the longest running reality shows, the announcement of a new beginning for the most famous sisters in the world. The clan Kardashian, who last year decided to put an end to the series that made him most famous (and where we have seen everything), is back in front of the cameras, and this time the reality show will be different. Kim Kardashian and the sisters have signed with Hulu, in collaboration with Disney Plus, to be the protagonists of an unpublished docureality, described as “differentFrom what we have seen so far, very built. “It is a format far from the past, more elegant», He explained to Us Weekly a source close to the family, arguing that the focus of the program is almost “politic“. “There is great attention to Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which was partly touched upon in the last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians. They are trying to make the show politicalsomehow”. Filming, according to the source (according to us other than Ryan Seacrest), would have started recently. “Inside the show, the whole family will be there, but Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and her mother, Kris Jenner, will be the heart”, he then explained the anonymous, without revealing anything about the timing of the new debut. On the other hand, even in the original version the Jenner sisters and the only brother, Roberts Kardashian, were seen less than 4.

THE KARDASHIANSWHAT WE KNOW

The series will focus on the daily life of the most famous family on American TV. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie come back in front of the cameras after the end of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended after 20 seasons, to tell once again their life beyond what the newspapers say, making themselves known without prejudice to some. Here is the synopsis from the web:

“From the intense pressures for the billion dollar business management to the funniest moments of children’s free time and back from school, this series takes viewers into their world with a compelling and honest story of love and life in the spotlight “.

Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer. We will certainly talk about the divorce of Kim and Kanye West which has been causing a sensation since the end of the last season of KUWTK, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy (who gave birth to Wolf Webster on February 2) and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, already seen in a handful of episodes in the old reality show, but only as a neighbor. However, there was no lack of controversy from some viewers, who criticized the Kardashian / Jenner for having closed their reality show only to move it, in the exact same form, to another channel and earn more. It doesn’t matter to us, we are happy with the news. A little bit of healthy trash is always good.

KANYE WEST VS KIM KARDASHIAN

Most likely in the series The Kardashians we will also talk about the divorce between Kim and Kanye West. Recently on her social media, to respond to the numerous criticisms and complaints raised by her ex, Kim has defined herself as the main support of her children and the rapper responded by attacking her on Instagram with a post accusing her of having kidnapped one of the her children, Chicago4 years. “What do you mean by main support? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address you were at “, wrote West, but unfortunately as always, he used too strong words for a concept that yes, should be discussed in total privacy. “You imposed a control system when I play with my son indoors. You accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test to get into the party because you accused me of being addicted to drugs“, he wrote. But that’s not all. The rapper also wrote on social media that Kim Kardashian accused him of “having put one size on her“. “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a bounty on her. So, let me understand, I go to my daughter’s party and I am accused of being drugged, then I go to play with my son, I take my graphic novel Akira and I am accused of stealing, now I am accused of this “It reaffirmed. “These accusations can really get someone locked up.” We would like to tell Kanye that he cannot enter his ex-wife’s house when he wants, but he would not listen. In short, Disney Plus is preparing for a new reality show that we can’t wait to start!