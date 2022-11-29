The Kardashians: fans don’t want to see this couple in season 3 anymore!

While season 2 of The Kardashians has just ended, fans of the show already know which couple they don’t want to see in season 3.

The Kardashians show therefore took over from Keeping up with the Kardashians. This Hulu show then exposes the life of the famous family (projects, couple, birth, divorce, etc.). MCE explains everything from A to Z!

Season 2 lived up to the first?

By returning in 2021 with a new Hulu show available on Disney +, the Kardashians family has therefore made the bet to continue to entertain KUWTK fans even better. Season 1 set the scene for the show while season 2 focused more on affect. And for good reason, the latter started with a hell of a news.

(SPOILER WARNING) Indeed, season 2 of The Kardashians began with Khloé Kardashian welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompsonwhereas he had just cheated on her for the umpteenth time. Not easy for True’s mom who had given the basketball player a second chance.

This last even proposed to him. Proposal which she of course refused, but Khloé Kardashian had not revealed the info to her sisters before season 2 of The Kardashians. In an episode of the show, she therefore reveals to Kim Kardashian the news, and the latter fell from the clouds.

Thus, season 2 of The Kardashians got off to a flying start, when Khloé Kardashian returns home with her son. Child to whom she has not given a first name, at least she has not yet revealed it. Just like Kylie Jenner who has still not announced his son’s name.

If season 2 was a little more intimate in the emotions of each of the Kardashian sisters, Season 3 may be different on several levels. MCE tells you more!

What do you guys want to see for season 3 of The Kardashians? Do you guys like family stuff? work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks? —Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2022

This couple at the heart of season 3 of The Kardashians?

Kim Kardashian therefore asked her fans what they would like to see in season 3 of The Kardashians. Some demanded the return of Scott Disick, the ex of Kourtney Kardashian who was less present in season 2 than in the first season.

Indeed, the latter had given his opinion on the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, in an episode of season 1 of The Kardashians. Very close to Khloé Kardashian, the father of Mason, Penelope and Reign confided a lot in the mother of True Thompson.

Jealous or not, the opinion of Scott Discik on the couple made speak. So much so that the information went back to the ears of the main interested party. Kourtney Kardashian therefore chose to pass over all of this.

Yes, this last one has been swimming in happiness sinceshe met Travis Barker. When she announced her engagement to her children, her last took it a little badly.

After a season 1 on the engagement of the couple Kravis and a season 2 on wedding planning, season 3 of The Kardashians risk of being on the ceremony. If this is the case, some are not likely to validate this direction.

Indeed because under Kim Kardashian’s tweet, a fan said: “Scott. We want more Scott and less Kravis. Please, for God’s sake. Less Kravis. If I hear another whispered “yeah baby” or see another makeup scene, I’m gonna kill myself, I swear to God. Another fan didn’t go with dead hands: “I have never skipped passages in KUWTK. I skipped all the Kourtney and Travis scenes. It makes me incredibly uncomfortable.”

