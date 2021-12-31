The Kardashians’ gift list draws a lot of criticism

LOS ANGELES – What gift for Christmas? A question that sends many of us into crisis. But here comes the Kardashians, as long as you have a lot of money to spend. Yes, because Kylie, Khloé, Kim, Kris, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner have compiled a list of possible gifts to inspire fans, but they are far from cheap.

For example, Poosh reports, Kourtney recommends a “portable sauna” for nearly 500 francs. Kris and Khloé have thrown themselves on sustainability: the first suggests a pot that allows you to grow your own garden (for a price that touches 500 francs), while the second for the same price offers an elegant composting. Kendall suggests a heavy blanket for 160 francs, while Kylie suggests a led lamp for the face treatment, for 240 francs.

The cheapest advice comes from Kim, who offers a skipping rope that tracks 80-franc goals.

However, the proposals have not been well received by all fans: many have complained about the too high prices, and there are those who have asked the Kardashians for a list of gifts within everyone’s reach.