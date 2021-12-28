the Kardashians have new custom cars

Kris Jenner spared no expense for Christmas and gave her children some very special gifts. The Jenner-Kardashian brothers’ clan received customized and luxury electric cars: that’s how much the different models cost.

Christmas 2021 is now over and, although now many are grappling with preparations for the New Year, the stars continue to use social networks to show the original gifts found under the tree. Recently added to the list was Kim Kardashian, which in some Stories has revealed what are the luxury gifts received from her mother Kris Jenner. The latter has thought of all the children, opting for personalized and coordinated gifts in the name of sustainability: this is what she bought for them during the holidays.

Christmas presents from the Kardashian sisters

The Kardashian-Jenner family had to cancel the traditional family Christmas party due to Covid-19 but, despite this, they have not given up on the tradition of gifts. The “progenitor” Kris Jenner has done things in a big way, making her children find very special gifts in the garage. What is it about? Of six customized Mini Mokes, that is the iconic electric cars known as “beach” declined in different colors, one for each heir of the family. Kim and Kloe Kardashian took the pink ones, Rob Kardashian took the white one decorated with the skull on the hood, while Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney have yet to “divide” the yellow, orange and blue models.

Custom Mini Mokes for the Kardashians – Jenner

How much are the Mini Mokes given by Kris Jenner

Vintage car lovers will surely have recognized the Mini Moke in Kim Kardashian’s Stories: these are the open-top cars for free time inspired by the Mini and known as “beach”. Although they were born in the 1960s, in recent years they have been relaunched in an electric, green and eco-sustainable version. How much do they cost? Prices are between 21,000 and 33,000 dollars (or 18,000 ee 29,000 euros), so it seems that Kris Jenner has absolutely no expense spared for Christmas. How many dream of receiving luxury gifts coordinated with those of their brothers?

