The Kardashians, in 2022 the new series on Disney +

He arrives The Kardashians. The new reality series debuting this year on Star within Disney + was presented with a teaser trailer, available at the beginning of the post. In the very short video, as long as one of those Instagram Stories that consecrated the Kardashian / Jenner clan to the Olympus of global fame, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wish the spectators a happy new year, giving an appointment for the next few months with their new series.

After saying goodbye to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians“ broadcast by E! From 2007 to 2021 for a total of 20 seasons and 280 episodes, the Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter to Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

The show comes following a formal announcement from Disney during Investor Day 2020. On December 10 two years ago, the Mickey Mouse House announced that the Kardashian / Jenner family it would create new global content according to a multi-year agreement signed with Disney. The programs resulting from this partnership are distributed exclusively on Hulu in the United States and internationally on Star, within Disney +.

No further details on the project are currently known. The series will presumably follow the stories of the protagonists in a manner similar to that which made “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”A television phenomenon. America’s most spied family never ceases to be on the front pages of all websites gossip And tabloid of the world. From Kim Kardashian West’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson to Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, the material to draw from for the new series certainly seems to be lacking.

Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.